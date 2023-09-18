VAN WERT — Crestview topped Kalida, while Lincolnview fell to Shawnee on the volleyball court and Van Wert placed sixth in a weekend golf match.
*****
KALIDA — Crestview wrapped up the week with four wins on the volleyball court. On Saturday they took down Kalida in three sets.
Final scores for the match were 25-15, 25-14 and 25-10.
Cali Gregory recorded 20 assists, nine kills and two blocks. Adelyn Figley added 13 kills and went 16-of-17 on serves with two aces.
Following their win, the Lady Knights are now 8-1 overall and remain 2-0 in the NWC. They’ll host Fort Recovery on Monday for a non-conference matchup.
MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview lost a three-set battle with Shawnee on Saturday.
Final scores for the match were 26-28, 21-25 and 22-25.
Emma Bowersock led the way with 14 kills and 10 digs. Ashlyn Price recorded 30 assists, Allie Miller had 26 digs and Brooklyn Byrne blocked nine balls.
The Lady Lancers (7-5, 1-1 NWC) return to the court on Monday against Parkway.
OREGON — The Van Wert boys golf team shot 329 and finished in seventh place in the Northwest Ohio district preview match at Eagle Landing Golf Club on Saturday.
Van Wert (329)
Keaton Foster 76, Sam Houg 77, Griff McCracken 80, Zach Stoller 96, Brock Stoller 97, Carter Wright 103.
