VAN WERT — Several area golf teams opened the fall sports season this past weekend.
*****
LIMA — The Parkway boys golf team finished sixth with a score of 385 at the Rob Contini Memorial Tournament at Colonial Golfers Club on Thursday.
Parkway (385)
Eli Schumm 87, Lennox Boroff 95, Evan Kimmel 100, Rylan Lyons 103.
VAN WERT — The Lincolnview girls golf team fell 249-256 to Ottawa-Glandorf in a dual match at Willow Bend Country Club on Friday.
Lincolnview (256)
Liz Phillips 57, Paige Dunn 57, Sydney King 70, Eme Renner 72.
Ottawa Glandorf (249)
Claire Vorst 56, Audrey Alt 58, Gretchen Whitacre 67, Sofia Carrera 68.
VAN WERT — The Wayne Trace boys (168), took a tri match over host Lincolnview (184) and Fairview (199) at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on Friday.
Wayne Trace (168)
Kyle Sutton 38, Brody Rosswurm 41, Jared Varner 43, Connor Davis 46, Caden Tumblin 51, Tyson Gerber 55.
Lincolnview (184)
Aiden Hardesty 40, Luke Bollenbacher 45, Jared Jessee 49, Nick Evans 50, Boston Bailey 50, Holden Price 52.
Fairview (199)
Kase Kauffman 39, Jack Karzynow 46, Drew Ford 57, Owen Speiser 57, Karson Schooley 59.
DEFIANCE — The Wayne Trace girls golf team placed sixth with a score of 437 in the Defiance Elks Girls Golf Invitational at Auglaize Golf Course on Friday.
Wayne Trace (437)
Logen Bland 100, Raegan McGarvey 104, Ella Crosby 110, Keegan Homan 123, Tori Young 134, Audrey Dougal 146.
CELINA — The Van Wert boys golf team finished seventh out of 19 teams at the Celina Invitational with a score of 350 on Friday.
Van Wert (350)
Griff McCracken 82, Keaton Foster 84, Sam Houg 88, Brock Stoller 96, Carter Wright 104.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Best trending stories from the week.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.