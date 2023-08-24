VAN WERT — Van Wert and Crestview dropped close dual matches, while Spencerville fell in a quad on Wednesday.
*****
VAN WERT — The Van Wert boys golf team fell by one stroke 160-161 to Ottoville in a dual match at Willow Bend Country Club on Wednesday.
Ottoville (160)
Keaton Schnipke 39, Blake Kortokrax 39, Michael Turnwald 40, Jace Langhals 42, Evan Altenburger 42, Aiden Hilvers 47.
Van Wert (161)
Keaton Foster 35, Sam Houg 40, Brock Stoller 41, Griff McCracken 45, Zach Stoller 50, Christian Wallenhorst 53.
DELPHOS — The Crestview boys golf team shot 189, but lost to Fort Jennings on fifth score tiebreaker at Delphos Country Club on Wednesday.
Fort Jennings (189)
Brayden Hart 46, Adam Hoersten 46, Ryan Aldrich 48, Braden Knippen 49, Dillon Tumlinson 52, Breden Grothause 55.
Crestview (189)
Mathew Dealey 44, Trey Skelton 45, Evan Hart 49, Logan Schlemmer 51.
DELPHOS —The Spencerville boys golf team shot 190 and fell in a quad match to Allen East (171), Leipsic (178) and Jefferson (181) at Delphos Country Club On Wednesday.
Spencerville (190)
Michael Woods 45, Cooper Chapman 45, Triston Shaw 49, Owen Sensabaugh 51, Hunter McPheron 51.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Best trending stories from the week.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.