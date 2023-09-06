VAN WERT — The Crestview boys swept an NWC quad match and the Lincolnview girls fell to Jefferson on Tuesday.
*****
LIMA — The Crestview boys golf team shot 179 and defeated Jefferson (180), Columbus Grove (185) and Allen East (191) in an NWC quad match at Colonial Golfers Club on Wednesday.
Crestview (179)
Mathew Dealey 42, Logan Schlemmer 44, Trey Skelton 46, Brady Petrie 47, Evan Hart 59, Jacob Schumm 64.
Jefferson (180)
Isaac Gallmeier 39, Brady DuVall 45, Mason Wiltsie 47, Troy Pseekos 49, Phoenix Tucker 69.
Columbus Grove (185)
Gage Sautter 43, Evan Sautter 46, Dalton Hyman 48, Ryan Hardeman 52, Michael King 57.
Allen East (191)
Levi Clum 43, Jalen Johnson 48, Brady Brooks 49, Donovan Kennedy 51, Hunter Williams 53, Braden Clum 55.
VAN WERT — The Lincolnview girls golf team fell to Jefferson 239-259 in an NWC dual match at Willow Bend Country Club on Wednesday.
Lincolnview (259)
Liz Phillips 59, Paige Dunn 64, Sydney King 68, Nevada Seabold 68.
Jefferson (239)
Avery Eickholt 58, Zada Grogg 58, Caitlin Jettinghoff 59, Lani Warnement 63.
