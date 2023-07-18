ACME.jpg

DEFIANCE — Wayne Trace dropped a heart-breaker in extra innings to host Defiance on Sunday night at the state ACME tournament.

With the score tied at two and two down in the top of the seventh, Brady Borton scored the go-ahead run when Christian Conley grounded a ball to short that was misplayed by Breven Anderson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.