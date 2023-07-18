DEFIANCE — Wayne Trace dropped a heart-breaker in extra innings to host Defiance on Sunday night at the state ACME tournament.
With the score tied at two and two down in the top of the seventh, Brady Borton scored the go-ahead run when Christian Conley grounded a ball to short that was misplayed by Breven Anderson.
Wayne Trace had a final opportunity to score in the last of the seventh, but came up short with the winning run standing on second base.
Cale Winans led off with a double and advanced to third on a groundout from Cooper Wenzlick. Kyle Forrer walked, Carter Clemens struck out, then Tyson Gerber was plunked by Defiance starter Brezlen Zipfel to load the bases.
The Bulldogs swapped out Zipfel for reliever Luke Webb with the bags full and Webb struck out Brady Miller after he worked a full count to end the final threat.
Defiance never trailed in the game, but they never led for more than half of an inning.
In the top of the first, Borton reached on an error, advanced to second on an errant pick-off attempt, then took third on a wild pitch.
Cohen Stockman bunted a ball back to the pitcher allowing Borton to score the first run of the night.
Two batters into the bottom of the first Wayne Trace tied the game at one.
Tucker Antoine led off the frame with a triple and Anderson plated him with a sacrifice fly.
Both teams scored again in the fourth.
Defiance's run came with two down when Zipfel singled and Conner Shaw plated him with an RBI triple.
In Wayne Trace's half of the inning, Wenzlick walked and advanced all the way to third on an error from Shaw. He scored on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Forrer.
Wayne Trace out-hit Defiance 4-2, but committed more errors at 3-1.
Cale Winans had two hits and both Antoine and Brady Miller added one. Borton scored two runs for Defiance with Zipfel and Shaw responsible for both hits.
Breven Anderson started and went seven innings for the Raiders, allowing one earned run on two hits. Winans took the tough luck loss after working the seventh.
Zipfel took the win for Defiance and Webb got the save.
The Bulldogs advanced to Monday's semifinal game where they fell to Indian Lake 6-5.
Tucker Antoine 2-1-1-0, Breven Anderson 3-0-0-1, Cale Winans 4-0-2-0, Cooper Wenzlick 3-1-0-0, Kyle Forrer 2-0-0-1, Carter Clemens 4-0-0-0, Tyson Gerber 1-0-0-0, Brady Miller 3-0-1-0, Tanner Laukhuf 3-0-0-0, Totals: 25-2-4-2.
