Brylen Parker.JPG

Brylen Parker of Van Wert stiff-arms a Wapakoneta defender on Friday night. (Pat Agler/CherryRoad Media)

VAN WERT — Last year Wapakoneta squeaked by Van Wert via a freakish last-second play. The Redskins needed no such magic this time, decisively thumping the Cougars 41-13 Friday night.

Wapakoneta is now 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the WBL. Van Wert is 3-2 and 2-2.

Caleb Moyer.JPG

Caleb Moyer of Wapakoneta passed for 255 yards against Van Wert. (Pat Agler/CherryRoad Media)
Conner Campbell.JPG

Conner Campbell caught six balls for 87 yards on Friday night. (Pat Agler/CherryRoad Media)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.