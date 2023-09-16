VAN WERT — Last year Wapakoneta squeaked by Van Wert via a freakish last-second play. The Redskins needed no such magic this time, decisively thumping the Cougars 41-13 Friday night.
Wapakoneta is now 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the WBL. Van Wert is 3-2 and 2-2.
The visitors excelled in every aspect of the game — rushing, passing, defense, and special teams.
Wapak senior Kyle Beach put seven of his eight kickoffs into or through the end zone on the fly, thus starting Van Wert at its own 20 on those seven occasions. Beach also hit on both field goal tries and all five extra point kicks.
Things started off well for the home team — an 80-yard drive on 10 plays, capped off by a 3-yard run by senior quarterback Brylen Parker. The PAT kick was blocked — 6-0, Van Wert, with 8:45 left in the first period. It would, however, be a long time before another Cougar highlight.
Wapak had to punt on its next possession, but promptly got the ball back on an interception, leading to a four-play, 61-yard drive to the end zone. The score came on a 27-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Caleb Moyer to sophomore wide receiver Kaden Page. Beach, of course, hit the PAT kick, and the Redskins had the lead for good at 7-6 with 2:17 left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Wapak scored again — 55 yards in six plays with senior running back Reece Scharre taking it in from the five and Beach tacking on the PAT — 14-6, Redskins, at 8:17.
Wapak finished off the second quarter by scoring two touchdowns in ten seconds. At 1:44. Moyer hit Page from 24 yards out, and the PAT kick made it 21-6. On the next play, Wapak picked off another pass, and one play later, Moyer hit Page on a 27-yarder. The PAT kick made it 28-6 at 1:34, which is where things stood at the half.
A Beach 27-yard field goal with 7:18 left in the third stretched the lead to 31-6.
On the next possession, however, the Cougars went 80 yards in four plays to score. The big play was a 59-yard pass/run (mostly run) from Parker to senior Conner Campbell that took it from the Van Wert 33 to the Wapakoneta 8. Parker ran it in from there, and sophomore Griff McCracken kicked the PAT — 31-13 with 6:48 on the third quarter clock.
Beach booted another field goal, this one from 22 yards out — 34-13 with 1:05 left in the third. After a Van Wert punt, senior Jace Knous went up the middle 54 yards to the end zone, and Beach’s kick made it 41-13 with only 12 seconds left in the quarter.
The fourth quarter was scoreless.
In addition to Moyer’s stellar day passing (17 of 19 for 255 yards, no interceptions), the Redskins had outstanding receiving statistics from Page (11 catches, 193 yards) and rushing numbers from Knous (20 carries, 176 yards).
Parker had 14 carries for 105 yards and hit on 9 of 20 passes for 116 yards with three interceptions. Campbell caught six balls for 87 yards.
Bath’s 21-17 upset of Elida Friday night left Celina at the top of the WBL at 4-0. Wapak, Defiance, and Elida are a game back at 3-1. Van Wert is tied with Kenton and Bath at 2-2.
Scoring summary
W 7 21 13 0 - 41
VW 6 0 7 0 - 13
First quarter
8:45 — Brylen Parker (VW) — 3-yard run. PAT kick blocked. 6-0.
2:17 — Kaden Page (W) — 27-yard pass from Caleb Moyer. PAT kick Kyle Beech. 6-7.
Second quarter
8:17 — Reece Schnarre (W) — 5-yard run. PAT kick by Beech. 6-14.
1:44 — Page — 24-yard pass from Moyer. PAT kick by Beech. 6-21.
1:34 — Page — 27-yard pass from Moyer. PAT kick by Beech. 6-28.
Third quarter
7:18 — 27-yard field goal by Beech. 6-31.
6:48 — Parker — 8-yard run. PAT kick by Griffin McCracken. 13-31.
1:05 — 22-yard field goal by Beech. 13-34.
0:12 — Jace Knous (W) — 54-yard run. PAT kick by Beech. 13-41.
Unofficial Team statistics
Rushing Att/Yds: W 37/201, VW 25/139
Passing Comp/Att/Int: W 17/19/0, VW 9/20/3
Passing Yds: W 255, VW 116
Total Offensive Yds: W 459, VW 255
1st Downs: W 20, VW 9
