Brooklyn Byrne (11) and Emma Bowersock (18) of Lincolnview go up for a block against Antwerp on Saturday. (DHI Media/Hanna Young)
VAN WERT — Lincolnview swept Antwerp and Parkway took second place at their own invitational on Saturday.
MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview took down Antwerp at home in three sets on Saturday.
Final scores for the match were 25-13, 25-11 and 25-15.
Ashlyn Price and Emma Bowersock led the way with eight kills each. Allie Miller recorded 22 digs and Brooklyn Byrne added six total blocks.
Lincolnview (4-0) is back in action on Monday against Continental.
ROCKFORD — Parkway went 2-1 and finished second to Shawnee at the Parkway Invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Panthers defeated Paulding and Ottoville before falling to the Indians in the championship game.
Parkway defeated Paulding in two sets 25-16, 25-10 and Ottoville in two sets 25-16, 25-12. Scores in their loss to Shawnee were 22-25 and 18-25.
Brittyn Bruns recorded 22 kills and 18 digs on the day. Paige Stephenson added 20 assists and 13 kills.
Bryn Schoenleben had a team-leading 28 assists and Emmery Temple contributed 13 digs.
Parkway (4-1) is now off until Thursday when they'll open league play against Fort Recovery.
