IMG_9286.jpg

Brooklyn Byrne (11) and Emma Bowersock (18) of Lincolnview go up for a block against Antwerp on Saturday. (DHI Media/Hanna Young)

VAN WERT — Lincolnview swept Antwerp and Parkway took second place at their own invitational on Saturday.

*****

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.