Beth Hughes of Lincolnview dives for a ball against Elida on Tuesday night. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)
VAN WERT — Lincolnview fell in four sets, Van Wert was swept by Ottoville and Parkway took care of Mississinawa Valley in three on Tuesday night.
MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview took the first set from Elida, but ultimately ended up falling in four sets to the Bulldogs on Tuesday night.
Final scores for the match were 25-12, 24-26, 20-25 and 19-25.
Emma Bowersock led the way for the Lady Lancers with 16 digs and 12 kills. Ashlyn Price added 22 assists and Kara Suever blocked two balls.
For Elida, Delaney Miller had 23 digs and six aces. Addysen Sneary added 19 assists, four aces and three blocks.
Briana Smith had eight kills and Abby Kristoff chipped in seven kills.
Lincolnview (6-1) continues non-conference play on Thursday against Kalida.
ROCKFORD — Parkway defeated Mississinawa Valley in three sets on Tuesday night.
Final scores for the match were 25-6, 25-15 and 25-22.
Paige Stepehenson led the way in hitting with 11 kills, followed by Colbie Smith who had 10.
Bryn Schoenleben dished out 18 assists and Emmery Temple recorded 11 digs.
Parkway (5-3, 0-1 MAC) is back in action on Thursday against Minster.
OTTOVILLE — Ottoville swept Van Wert and limited the Lady Cougars to just 24 total points on Tuesday night.
Final scores for the match were 2-25, 11-25 and 11-25.
For Ottoville, Erica Thorbahn had 30 assists and five aces. Carly Thorbahn added nine kills, six digs and three aces.
Van Wert (0-6, 0-2 WBL) resumes league play on Thursday against Defiance.
