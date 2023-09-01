VAN WERT — Crestview earned a three-set sweep, while both Parkway and Van Wert took losses in league games on Thursday night.
ANTWERP — Crestview took down Antwerp in straight sets on Thursday night.
Final scores for the match were 25-18, 25-10 and 25-12.
Cali Gregory recorded 19 assists and 10 kills. Myia Etzler also had 10 kills and Kennedy Crider added three blocks for points.
Kaci Gregory went 15-of-15 on serves with one ace and contributed seven digs.
Crestview (3-1) is back in action on Thursday when they'll take on Wayne Trace.
FORT RECOVERY — Parkway suffered a three-set loss to Fort Recovery in Thursday night's conference opener.
Final scores for the match were 18-25, 24-26 and 25-27.
Brittyn Bruns led the Lady Panthers in hitting with 17 kills, followed by Paige Stephenson who had 10.
Emmery Temple added 22 digs and Bryn Schoenleben contributed 18 assists.
Parkway (4-3, 0-1 MAC) is scheduled to take on Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday.
CELINA — Van Wert lost in three sets to Celina on Thursday.
Final scores for the match were 12-25, 9-25 and 15-25.
Mylee Sapp led Celina with 19 kills, while Haley Kizer added 30 assists and four aces. Allison Schwieterman also contributed 14 digs.
The Lady Cougars (0-5, 0-2 WBL) return to the court on Tuesday against Ottoville.
