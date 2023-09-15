Volleyball on Wood Floor
VAN WERT — Crestview and Wayne Trace picked up wins, while Parkway and Van Wert took losses on Thursday night.
LEIPSIC — Crestview grabbed their second NWC win of the week over Leipsic in three sets on Thursday night.
Final scores for the match were 25-16, 25-23 and 25-21.
Cali Gregory recorded 23 assists, 13 kills, nine digs and three aces for the Lady Knights. Adelyn Figley added 13 kills and three aces.
Crestview (7-1, 2-0 NWC) finishes up the week on Saturday against Kalida.
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace swept Ottoville in three sets on Thursday night.
Final scores for the match were 25-20, 29-27 and 27-25.
No individual stats were submitted for Wayne Trace.
For Ottoville, Erica Thorbahn had 21 assists, 15 digs and four aces. Carly Thorbahn added 29 digs and seven kills.
Wayne Trace (5-6, 2-0 GMC) is back in action on Saturday against Toledo Christian.
VERSAILLES — Parkway took a five-set loss to Versailles on Thursday night.
Final scores for the match were 19-25, 25-20, 24-26, 28-26 and 10-15.
Paige Stephenson and Brittyn Bruns led the way in hitting for Parkway with 20 and 15 kills receptively.
Bruns also added 19 digs and Bryn Schoenleben contributed 25 assists.
Parkway (6-3, 1-1 MAC) returns to the court on Monday against Lincolnview.
VAN WERT — Van Wert fell in three sets to Wapakoneta on Thursday night.
Final scores and stats were not available.
Van Wert (0-10, 0-4 WBL) is scheduled to face Wayne Trace on Monday.
