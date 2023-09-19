Cali Gregory of Crestview battles at the net against Fort Recovery on Monday night. (Pat Agler/CherryRoad Media)
(Pat Agler/CherryRoad Media)
VAN WERT — Crestview took care of Fort Recovery in a battle of state-ranked teams and Parkway defeated Lincolnview on Monday night.
*****
CONVOY — Crestview used just three sets to take down Fort Recovery, the sixth-ranked team in division III on Monday night.
Final scores for the match were 25-18, 25-18 and 25-22.
Kaci Gregory went a perfect 19-of-19 on serves with two aces and added a team-high 14 digs. Cali Gregory also stuffed the stat sheet with 16 kills, 16 assists and two blocks.
Crestview (9-1, 2-0 NWC) resumes conference play on Tuesday night against Spencerville.
MIDDLE POINT — In a five set thriller, Parkway held on to defeat Lincolnview in non-conference play on Monday night.
Final scores for the match were 19-25, 25-8, 25-22, 19-25 and 15-12.
Brittyn Bruns had a team high 21 kills, Paige Stephenson added 23 assists and Emmery Temple recorded 26 digs.
For Lincolnview, Ashlyn Price led the way with 38 assists and 20 digs. Emma Bowersock added 18 kills and 15 digs.
Parkway (8-5, 1-2 MAC) returns to the court on Tuesday night against St. John's. Lincolnview (7-6, 1-1 NWC) meets up with Leipsic on Tuesday.
