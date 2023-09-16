Blake Henry.JPG

Collin Lagenkamp of Parkway attempts to tackle Blake Henry of Versailles on Friday night. (Lucky6pix/CherryRoad Media)

VERSAILLES — The ever powerful Versailles Tigers remained unbeaten on Friday night with a 41-7 drubbing of Parkway.

The Tigers are now 5-0 (3-0 MAC), while the Panthers fall to 2-3 (1-2 MAC) on the season.

Fletcher Smith led the Panthers with 69 rushing yards. (Lucky6pix/CherryRoad Media)
Devon Crouch scored Parkway's lone touchdown on Friday night. (Lucky6pix/CherryRoad Media)

