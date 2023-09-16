VERSAILLES — The ever powerful Versailles Tigers remained unbeaten on Friday night with a 41-7 drubbing of Parkway.
The Tigers are now 5-0 (3-0 MAC), while the Panthers fall to 2-3 (1-2 MAC) on the season.
Versailles scored the first 34 points on Friday and put the running clock in motion shortly into the second half.
Early in the first quarter, Versailles QB Michael Osborne hit Blake Henry from 23 yards out to break the scoreless tie.
Henry scored his second of two touchdowns on nine-yard run in the second quarter. He finished the night with 27 rushing yards on four carries and the lone catch for 23 yards.
Osborne tossed his second score of the night to Jace Watren with 8:37 left in the first half, making it a three-score game. Osborne completed 11-of-14 throws for 206 yards and two touchdowns. He added 26 yards on the ground.
Four minutes later, James Schmitmeyer made it 27-0 with a two-yard touchdown run.
In the second half, Ross Francis took over for the Tigers.
He scored on a 13-yard run and a one-yard run, finishing his night with 64 yards on seven carries and a catch for five yards.
Parkway found the scoreboard with just over four minutes left when Fletcher Smith hit Devon Crouch with a 38-yard completion. Smith converted 5-of-14 passes for 90 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also led the Panthers in rushing with 69 yards on 14 carries.
Versailles out-gained Parkway 403-189. The Tigers also had 16 first downs compared to nine for the Panthers.
Versailles visits Marion Local on Friday night in a battle of two undefeated teams at the top of the conference standings. The Panthers return home for a matchup against Coldwater, the MAC’s third 5-0 team.
Line score
Parkway 0 0 7 0 - 7
Versailles 7 20 14 0 - 41
Scoring plays
First quarter
V (9:51) Blake Henry 23-yard touchdown reception from Michael Osborne, Joel Gehret extra point good, 7-0.
Second quarter
V (12:00) Blake Henry 9-yard touchdown run, Joel Gehret extra point no good, 13-0.
V (8:37) Jace Watren 42-yard touchdown reception from Michael Osborne, Joel Gehret extra point good, 20-0.
V (4:24) James Schmitmeyer 2-yard touchdown run, Joel Gehret extra point good, 27-0.
Third quarter
V (12:00) Ross Francis 13-yard touchdown run, Joel Gehret extra point good, 34-0.
PW (4:44) Devon Crouch 38-yard touchdown reception from Fletcher Smith, Brayden Bruns extra point good, 34-7.
V (4:33) Ross Francis 1-yard touchdown run, Joel Gehret extra point good, 41-7.
