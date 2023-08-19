BRYAN — Having lost via graduation an all-state quarterback, some speedy wide receivers, and several outstanding linemen, there were plenty of questions surrounding this year’s Van Wert football team. The Cougars passed their first test with flying colors Friday, a 47-21 win over Bryan. It was the season opener for both teams.
Senior quarterback Brylen Parker excelled in the air and on the ground in his first try at a new position, and senior running back Keldyn Bill dazzled Cougar fans with two kickoff returns for scores.
Van Wert took the opening kickoff and went 65 yards in seven plays, the big one being a 46-yard pass from Parker to senior Gage Stemen. The score came on a 10-yarder from Parker to senior Conner Campbell. The PAT kick missed — 6-0, Cougs, with 9:53 on the first quarter clock.
An interception by Stemen then stopped the Golden Bears at the Van Wert 15. The teams then traded possessions before Van Wert struck again — 66 yards in four plays, including a 35-yard run by Parker and a 25-yard scoring strike from Parker to senior Reese Krugh. Sophomore Griffin McCracken booted the PAT — 13-0, Van Wert, with 2:59 left in the first quarter.
After another exchange of possessions, Bryan got within a touchdown early in the second period. Senior quarterback Jase Kepler went the last 19 yards untouched, and junior Kadin Oberlin kicked the PAT — 13-7, Cougars, with 10:30 on the clock.
With 2:53 left in the half, Van Wert took over on its own 11-yard line and went those 89 yards in 12 plays, no big ones, capped by a 13-yard pass from Parker to senior Colin Haggerty. McCracken kicked another PAT, and Van Wert led 20-7 at the half.
The Cougars depended heavily upon their aerial attack in the first 24 minutes. Unofficially, Parker threw 23 times, completing 14 for 157 yards. It would be a totally different story in the second half.
The Bears started the second half with a 65-yard march in six plays, Kepler going the last 22. Oberlin kicked the PAT, and Bryan was within 20-14 with 10:15 on the clock. If Bryan fans had high hopes at that point, the Cougars quickly squelched them.
Bill ran the ensuing kickoff back 85 yards, and McCracken hit another PAT — 27-14, visitors, at 10:00.
To add insult to injury, senior Landon Frieden, popped up a perfect onside kick, and Campbell recovered at the Bryan 43. Four plays later, Bill scored from the nine-yard line. The PAT snap was fumbled, but the Van Wert lead was up to 33-14 with 8:54 on the third quarter clock.
A Van Wert interception at the Cougar two-yard line with 8:00 left in the third had the visitors with 98 yards to go — no problem. With Bill, Parker, and junior Briston Wise sharing the ball-carrying duties, Van Wert got to the Bryan 42 via the ground before Parker hit Campbell on a short one to the right sideline, and Campbell went the distance. McCracken’s PAT had the Cougs up 40-14 with 1:51 left in the third.
Kepler got his third touchdown early in the fourth — a three-yard run — and Oberlin’s kick made it 40-21, Van Wert, with 9:41 left in the game.
However, Bill broke loose again on the kickoff — 80 yards and pay dirt. McCracken’s kick made it 47-21 with 9:23 left in the game.
An interception by Wise at the Cougar two-yard line stopped Bryan’s final drive. Bill and Wise then mostly shared the running load for 15 plays, the Cougs running out of downs at the Bryan 35 with 12 seconds left in the game.
Unofficially, Van Wert rolled up 451 total yards — 240 on the ground and 211 in the air. Bryan had 296 yards — 190 on the ground and 106 in the air.
Scoring summary
VW 13 7 20 7 - 47
B 0 7 7 7 - 21
First quarter
9:53 — Conner Campbell (VW) — 10-yard pass from Brylen Parker. PAT kick missed. 0-6.
2:15 — Reese Krugh (VW) — 25-yard pass from Parker. PAT kick by Griffin McCracken. 0-13.
Second quarter
10:30 — Jase Kepler (B) — 19-yard run. PAT kick by Kadin Oberlin. 7-13.
0:31 — Colin Haggerty (VW) — 13-yard pass from Parker. PAT kick by McCracken. 7-20.
Third Quarter
10:15 — Kepler (B) — 22-yard run. PAT kick by Oberlin. 14-20.
10:00 — Keldyn Bill (VW) — 85-yard kickoff return. PAT kick by McCracken. 14-27.
8:54 — Bill (VW) — 9-yard run. PAT failed — fumbled snap. 14-33.
1:51 — Campbell (VW) — 42-yard pass from Parker. PAT kick by McCracken. 14-40.
Fourth Quarter
9:41 — Kepler (B) — 3-yard run. PAT kick by Oberlin. 21-40.
9:23 — Bill (VW) — 80-yard kickoff return. PAT kick by McCracken. 21-47.
