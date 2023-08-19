Brylen Parker.JPG

Brylen Parker of Van Wert makes a throw against Bryan on Friday night. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)

BRYAN — Having lost via graduation an all-state quarterback, some speedy wide receivers, and several outstanding linemen, there were plenty of questions surrounding this year’s Van Wert football team. The Cougars passed their first test with flying colors Friday, a 47-21 win over Bryan. It was the season opener for both teams.

Senior quarterback Brylen Parker excelled in the air and on the ground in his first try at a new position, and senior running back Keldyn Bill dazzled Cougar fans with two kickoff returns for scores.

Keldyn Bill got loose and returned two kicks for touchdowns on Friday night. (DHI Media/Pat Agler)
Conner Campbell caught two touchdowns and recovered an onside kick in Van Wert's win. (DHI Media/Pat Agler) 

