Kaden Shaffer of Van Wert dribbles the ball up the field against Temple Christian on Tuesday night. (DHI Media/Chris Howell)
VAN WERT — Van Wert’s volleyball, girls tennis and both soccer teams took losses on Tuesday night.
*****
VAN WERT — The Van Wert boys soccer team suffered a 4-0 shutout loss to Temple Christian in non-league action on Tuesday.
Alex Patrick had two goals and two assists for the Pioneers. Both Carter Johns and Dawson Clay also added a goal.
Van Wert (0-3) returns to the field on Thursday for their WBL opener against Bath.
BATH — The Van Wert girls soccer team fell to Bath 11-0 on Tuesday night.
Hadyn O’Donnell (3), Ana Rasor (2), Dakota Bassett, Faith Clark, Hailey Core, Mara Davis and Tatum Walsh all scored goals for the Wildkittens.
Van Wert (0-3, 0-1 WBL) is scheduled to travel to Lima Senior on Thursday.
KALIDA — The Van Wert volleyball team was swept by Kalida on Tuesday night.
Final scores for the match were 17-25, 8-25 and 15-25.
The Lady Cougars (0-4, 0-1 WBL) return to conference play on Thursday against Celina.
LIMA — The Van Wert girls tennis team took a 4-1 loss against LCC on Tuesday night.
The second doubles team of Brooke Young and Kelta Cowan beat Lucy Bensinger and Annika Neimeyer 6-1, 6-3 for the the Lady Cougars lone victory.
Van Wert returns to the court for another conference matchup against Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.
