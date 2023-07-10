VAN WERT — Both Van Wert and Lincolnview wrapped up their summer seasons at the district ACME tournament this past weekend.
ELIDA — Two losses to Bath ended Van Wert's season this past weekend at the district ACME tournament.
In a game that started on Wednesday and didn't finish up until Thursday afternoon, the Wildcats sent Van Wert to the loser's bracket in an 8-1 opener.
Bath scored five times during their first two trips to the plate and never let Van Wert back into the game.
Quintin Collins had three hits and combined with Kahne Sullivan and Zach Welsch for six runs driven in.
Van Wert scored once in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from Kristian Akerman.
Hayden Davis took the loss for the Cougars and Skyler Lhamnon picked up the win for Bath.
In their first game of the loser's bracket, Van Wert took care of Liberty-Benton 12-1 on Thursday.
The Cougars never trailed in the game after plating six runs in the third inning.
Briston Wise opened the scoring with a two-run single, Case Stegaman drew a bases-loaded walk, then Hayden Davis doubled home three to make it 6-0.
Finley Dickinson launched a two-run single to center in the fifth and Nate Gearhart scored on a fielder's choice in the sixth to put Van Wert up nine.
Wise added a two-run triple in the seventh and Stegaman singled home Van Wert's 12th run.
Wise also took the win on the mound. He seven innings three ways with Sam Houg and Griffin McCracken.
Connor Busch took the loss for Liberty-Benton.
After Bath fell to Ottawa-Glandorf in the winner's bracket, they met the Cougars again on Friday and prevailed 6-5 on a walk-off single from Peyton Liles.
Liles stepped up with one down in the bottom of the seventh and lined a two-run single into left, ending the game. Bath's win set up a rematch with Ottawa-Glandorf where the Titans came out on top 3-2 to win the bracket.
Van Wert scored four times in the third, and went up 5-0 in the fifth before Bath battled their way back with four runs in the sixth, followed by the seventh inning walk-off.
Case Stegaman went 2-for-3 with two RBI in the loss.
Joel Rasor, Jackson Kohlreiser, Eli Jesko and Peyton Liles combined for eight of Bath's 10 hits.
Brylen Parker took the loss for Van Wert and Jacob Lepley grabbed the win for Bath.
The Cougars wrapped up the summer with a record of 12-5.
MILLER CITY — Lincolnview suffered an opening round loss to Miller City and a loss in their first loser's bracket game to St. John's, wrapping up their ACME season this past weekend at the district tournament.
Lincolnview scored first against Miller City on Thursday night, but gave up seven straight runs to ultimately go down 7-4.
Seth Brant reached on an error in the second inning to bring home Myles Moody for their only lead of the game.
Miller City plated four in the third and three more in the fifth. Brendan Barlage doubled in two and Thomas Weis recorded an RBI single in the third.
Barlage singled in another run in the fifth, and Jarod Niese made it 7-1 on a two run single.
Lincolnview rallied for three runs in the seventh inning on an RBI single from Aiden Hardesty, a bases loaded walk from Brant and a sacrifice fly from Moody to cut the lead to three, but stranded three runners to end the game.
Luke Bollenbacher took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits in three innings. Bollenbacher and Holden Price each added two hits in the loss.
Against St. John's, Lincolnview ran into a powerful Blue Jay offense that plated six in the second and eight in the third to run away 14-2 with the win.
Lincolnview's two runs were both plated by Reide Jackson on a pair of doubles, one in the third and the other in the fifth inning.
For the Blue Jays, Braylon Metzger went 3-for-5 with two RBI and Austin Moenter drove in four runs on a pair of hits.
Nick Evans took the loss for Lincolnview and Braylon Metzger picked up the win for St. John's.
The Blue Jays went on to fall to Patrick Henry 9-7 on Sunday. Their final record was 9-5.
Lincolnview officially wraps up the summer at 6-6.
