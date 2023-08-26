SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Bearcats gave a complete effort on Friday night against Paulding and forced six turnovers to take down the Panthers 35-8 in non-league action.
“I told the guys in the locker room that we needed to come out and punch them in the mouth early,” said Spencerville head coach Kyle Koenig. “Give them credit, they never backed down and they came at us all night long. It was an up and down game for us, but we’re glad to come out with the victory.”
Spencerville picked up right where they left last week with an early start. The Bearcats took six minutes off the clock and scored on a two-yard run by Carter Layman to take a 7-0 lead.
After forcing a three-and-out, the offense returned to paydirt when Nate Coulter made defenders miss and raced 70 yards to the house, giving the Bearcats a two-score advantage.
Spencerville scored once in the second quarter on a seven-yard run to go up 21, then their defense began to step it up and went on to force four first half turnovers to shutout Paulding.
“Our defense has helped us tons of times early this season,” said Koenig. “It was awesome to watch Grady Smith because he gave up a touchdown and then he comes up with an interception later on, then Will Sensabaugh gets another interception and runs it to the house.”
Paulding finally managed to crack the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
On a fourth-and-goal from the seven, Jacob Fife scrambled into the endzone and followed with a successful two-point attempt to make it 21-8.
In the fourth quarter after a Paulding turnover, Spencerville scored again. A pair of completions to Will Sensabaugh, including an 11-yard pass to the corner of the end zone built the lead to 20.
Sensabaugh put the final exclamation on the game on a 40-yard pick-six to make it 35-8.
“It’s huge to have him as a freshman out there making plays. He doesn’t back down at all,” said Koenig. “He’s doing a great job the first two weeks and we’re looking forward to see how he improves throughout the year.”
Spencerville is 2-0 for the first time since 2020. The Bearcats welcome the Riverside Pirates to Memorial field next Friday night.
Line score
Paulding 0 0 8 0 - 8
Spencerville 14 7 0 14- 35
Scoring plays
First quarter
SV (7:16) Carter Layman 2-yard run, XP good, 7-0.
SV (0:51) Nate Coulter 70-yard run, XP good, 14-0.
Second quarter
SV (6:21) Nate Coulter 7-yard run, XP good, 21-0.
Third quarter
PA (4:59) Jacob Fife 7-yard run, 2pt conversion good, 21-8.
Fourth quarter
SV (7:53) Carder Orr 11-yard pass to Will Sensabaugh, XP good, 28-8.
SV (1:53) Will Sensabaugh 40-yard INT return for touchdown, XP good, 35-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.