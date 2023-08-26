Will Sensabaugh.jpg

Will Sensabaugh of Spencerville runs the ball against Paulding on Friday night. (DHI Media/June Orr)

SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Bearcats gave a complete effort on Friday night against Paulding and forced six turnovers to take down the Panthers 35-8 in non-league action.

“I told the guys in the locker room that we needed to come out and punch them in the mouth early,” said Spencerville head coach Kyle Koenig. “Give them credit, they never backed down and they came at us all night long. It was an up and down game for us, but we’re glad to come out with the victory.”

Nate Coulter.jpg

Nate Coulter had two touchdowns for the Bearcats. (DHI Media/June Orr)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.