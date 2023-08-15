VAN WERT — Mathew Dealey broke a Crestview record, Van Wert defeated Wayne Trace and the Parkway girls won a dual match over St. John's in area golf action on Tuesday.
*****
PAYNE — The Van Wert boys golf team defeated Wayne Trace 157-159 in a dual match at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Tuesday.
Van Wert (157)
Keaton Foster 35, Sam Houg 40, Griff McCracken 40, Zach Stoller 42.
Wayne Trace (159)
Brody Rosswurm 37, Connor Davis 38, Kyle Sutton 39, Jared Varner 45.
WOODBURN — The Crestview boys golf team shot 157 and defeated both Antwerp (171) and Edon (261) at Pond A River Golf Club on Tuesday.
Mathew Dealey paced the Knights with a nine-hole school record score of 33.
Crestview (157)
Mathew Dealey 33 , Brady Petrie 39, Trey Skelton 42, Logan Schlemmer 43.
DELPHOS — The Parkway girls golf team defeated St. John's 205-230 in a dual match at Delphos Country Club on Tuesday.
Parkway (205)
Shay Boroff 46, Madison Louth 50, Breanna Berry 54, Sarah Sheppard 55, Addysin Leighner 56, McKenzie Mathewson 57.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Best trending stories from the week.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.