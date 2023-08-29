VAN WERT — The Lincolnview boys won a tri match and Crestview defeated Parkway in Tuesday's area golf action.
VAN WERT — The Lincolnview boys golf team shot 172 and defeated Antwerp (197) and LCC (N/A) in a tri match at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on Tuesday.
Lincolnview (172)
Aiden Hardesty 41, Luke Bollenbacher 43, Chayse Overholt 43, Jared Jessee 45, Nick Evans 45, Bosten Bailey 45.
Antwerp (197)
Draven Moreno 45, Griffin Kosch 49, Zaine McMichael 51, Draven Baumert 52, Dylan Hahn 54, Drew Eaken 64.
LCC (N/A)
Parker Judy 36, Austin Craig 48, Nick Nieman 52.
VAN WERT — The Crestview boys golf team defeated Parkway 3-1 in match play at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on Tuesday.
Results
(PW) Evan Kimmel vs (CV) Matthew Dealey: Dealey wins.
(PW) Rylan Lyons vs (CV) Logan Schlemmer: Tie.
(PW) Mason Schumm vs (CV) Brady Petrie: Schumm Wins.
(PW) Eli Schumm vs (CV) Trey Skelton: Skelton wins.
(PW) Lennox Boroff vs (CV) Evan Hart: Hart wins.
(PW) Elias Poe vs (CV) Jacob Schumm: Tie.
OTTAWA — The Wayne Trace boys golf team shot 168 to beat Miller City, but lost in a fifth score tiebreaker to Ottawa-Glandorf in a tri match at Moose Landing Country Club on Tuesday.
Individual scores were not available.
