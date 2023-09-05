VAN WERT — The Van Wert, Wayne Trace and Lincolnview boys were victorious on Tuesday night, as were the Parkway girls in area golf action.
VAN WERT — The Van Wert boys golf team defeated Celina 176-181 in a WBL dual match at Willow Bend Country Club on Tuesday.
Van Wert (176)
Keaton Foster 40, Sam Houg 42, Brock Stoller 53, Zach Stoller 49, Hayden Dowler 45, Carter Wright 53.
DEFIANCE — The Wayne Trace boys golf team beat Fairview 174-206 in a GMC dual match at Harvest Moon Golf Course on Tuesday.
Wayne Trace (174)
Kyle Sutton 32, Jared Varner 45, Brody Rosswurm 48, Konnor Wannemacher 49, Caden Tumblin 53, Tyson Gerber 54.
BLUFFTON — The Lincolnview boys golf team shot 175 and defeated Bluffton (191), Jefferson (180) and Ada (223) in an NWC quad match at Bluffton Golf Club on Tuesday.
Lincolnview (175)
Luke Bollenbacher 42, Aiden Hardesty 43, Nick Evans 44, Chayse Overholt 46.
CELINA — The Parkway girls golf team shot 193 and topped Celina (203) and Wapakoneta (239) in a tri match at the Celina Lynx on Tuesday.
Parkway (193)
Shay Boroff 44, Sarah Sheppard 47, Madison Louth 51, McKenzie Mathewson 51.
