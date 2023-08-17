VAN WERT — The Wayne Trace boys team picked up a victory and both Parkway teams fell to Minster in Thursday's area golf action.
DEFIANCE — The Wayne Trace boys shot 159 and topped Hicksville (183) and Paulding (206) in a tri match at Auglaize Golf Club on Thursday.
Individual scores were not available.
CELINA — The Parkway boys golf team fell to Minster 164-186 in a dual match at the Celina Lynx Golf Course on Thursday.
Parkway (186)
Rylan Lyons 42, Mason Scumm 43, Lennox Boroff 52, Eli Schumm 54, Elias Poe 54.
Minster (164)
Bryce Prenger 37, Jack Meyer 40, Louis Magato 40, Tyler Stueve 47.
MINSTER — The Parkway girls golf team fell to Minster 205-212 in a dual match at Arrowhead Golf Course on Thursday.
Parkway (212)
Sarah Sheppard 49, Madison Louth 50, Shay Boroff 54, Addysin Leighner 59, McKenzie Mathewson 61, Morgan Louth 77.
Minster (205)
Lauren Heitkamp 47, Ashlyn Homan 48, Star Wigandt 55, Ashley Meyer 55, Kendyl Bergman 60, Mica Colter 65.
