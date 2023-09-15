VAN WERT — The Wayne Trace boys team took the top spot at their own invitational and the Parkway boys team beat New Knoxville in MAC play on Thursday night.
VAN WERT — The Wayne Trace boys team took the top spot at their own invitational and the Parkway boys team beat New Knoxville in MAC play on Thursday night.
VAN WERT — The Allen East boys golf team (161) topped Crestview (174), Lincolnview (177) and Bluffton (180) in an NWC quad match at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on Thursday.
Allen East (161)
Donovan Kennedy 36, Levi Clum 38, Brady Brooks 42, Jalen Johnson 45, Braden Clum 47, Hunter Williams 51.
Crestview (174)
Mathew Dealey 35, Logan Schlemmer 44, Trey Skelton 46, Aydin Hyitt 49, Brady Petrie 51, Evan Hart 53.
Lincolnview (177)
Chayse Overholt 41, Aiden Hardesty 44, Luke Bollenbacher 46, Nick Evans 46, Bosten Bailey 47, Jared Jessee 49.
Bluffton (180)
Grady Coonfare 43, Evan Speicher 44, Preston Laytart 46, Nick Lovett 47, Ethan Fifer 52, Nate Rayle 55.
PAYNE — The Wayne Trace boys golf team shot 149 and took the top spot in the Wayne Trace Invitational at Pleasant Valley Golf Course on Thursday.
Wayne Trace (149)
Kyle Sutton 33, Jared Varner 40, Tyson Gerber 46, Grayson Sutton 52.
CELINA — The Van Wert boys golf team fell just short 162-164 in a WBL dual match to St. Marys at Northmoor Golf Couse on Thursday.
Van Wert (162)
Keaton Foster 38, Sam Houg 40, Griff McCracken 41, Brock Stoller 45, Zach Stoller 48, Carter Wright 48.
CELINA — The Parkway boys golf team beat New Knoxville 181-261 in a MAC dual match at the Celina Lynx on Thursday.
Parkway (181)
Eli Schumm 41, Evan Kimmel 45, Lennox Boroff 46, Mason Schumm 49, Rylan Lyons 50, Creeden Knittle 50.
New Knoxville (261)
John Gabel 49, Nathan Putman 68, Silas Styles 72, Jett Roettger 72, Jude Holland 77.
VAN WERT — The Defiance girls golf team shot 211 and took the top spot at the Willow Bend Invitational on Thursday.
Defiance (211)
Ava Hesselschwardt 42, Kaylee Harsha 51, Lauren Sanford 56, Hailey Becker 62.
Wayne Trace (223)
Brenna Parker 54, Raegan McGarvey 55, Tori Young 55, Logen Bland 59, Ella Crosby 60.
Delphos Jefferson (225)
Avery Eickholt 53, Caitlin Jettinghoff 56, Ariel Wallace 57, Zada Grogg 59, Lani Warnement 62, Malin Casemier 70.
Lincolnview (248)
Paige Dunn 60, Sydney King 61, Eme Renner 63, Grace Custer 64, Lilly Holdgreve 64, Nevada Siebold 79.
Ottoville (249)
Lexie Honigford 48, Ryann Schroeder 63, Isabelle Furley 67, Georgia Schnipke 71.
