Caiden Berry of Parkway makes a one-handed catch against New Bremen on Friday night. (DHI Media/Lucky6pix)
Fletcher Smith accounted for 210 total yards against New Bremen. (DHI Media/Lucky6pix)
NEW BREMEN — The Panthers held a first quarter lead in their MAC opener, but New Bremen ultimately proved to be too strong in a 50-15 Parkway loss on Friday night.
The two teams played to a 15-7 New Bremen lead at the break, then the Cardinal offense kicked it into high gear and outscored the Panthers 35-8 in the second half.
Aaron Thieman led New Bremen's charge with four rushing touchdowns and one through the air. He rushed for 163 yards on 20 carries and completed 9-of-18 passes for 140 yards.
Parkway quarterback Fletcher Smith hit Caiden Berry from 19 yards out to give Parkway their first and only lead of the game at the 6:02 mark of the first quarter.
Smith finished 11-of-25 on passes for 150 yards and one touchdown. He added 60 yards on the ground and combined with Logan Green for 120 of Parkway's 137 rushing yards.
In the opening minute of the second quarter, Thieman hit Rogan Muether for a 58-yard score and shortly after that, Trevor Schaefer rushed in from 34 yards out to give New Bremen the lead for good.
Thieman rushed for two touchdowns in the third quarter and Schaefer added his second score of the game to extend the lead to 36-7.
Parkway found the endzone once more on a 20-yard run from Green. Thieman ran for his other two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals out-gained the Panthers in total yards 459-287.
Next week Parkway (1-2, 0-1 MAC) returns home to face St. Henry. The Redskins are 1-2 (0-1 MAC) after suffering a 40-18 loss to Anna in their MAC opener.
Line score
Parkway 7 0 8 0 - 15
New Bremen 0 15 21 14 - 50
Scoring plays
First quarter
PW (6:02) [TD] Fletcher Smith pass complete to Caiden Berry for 19 yards, Brayden Bruns XP good, 7-0.
Second quarter
NB (12:00) [TD] Aaron Thieman pass complete to Rogan Muether for 58 yards, Hayden Zeller XP good, 7-7.
NB (8:11) [TD] Trevor Schaefer rush for 34 yards, Aaron Thieman 2pt conversion good, 15-7.
Third quarter
NB (9:51) [TD] Aaron Thieman rush for 7 yards, Hayden Zeller XP good, 22-7.
NB (8:00) [TD] Aaron Thieman rush for 1 yard, Hayden Zeller XP good, 29-7.
NB (3:05) [TD] Trevor Schaefer rush for 10 yards, Hayden Zeller XP good, 36-7.
PW (3:01) [TD] Logan Green rush for 20 yards, Fletcher Smith to Caiden Berry 2pt coversion good, 36-15.
Fourth quarter
NB (10:32) [TD] Aaron Thieman rush for 6 yards, Hayden Zeller XP good, 43-15.
NB (5:10) [TD] Aaron Thieman rush for 1 yard, Aiden Eastham XP good, 50-15.
Total yards
Parkway 287
New Bremen 459
