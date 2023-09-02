Caiden Berry.JPG

Caiden Berry of Parkway makes a one-handed catch against New Bremen on Friday night. (DHI Media/Lucky6pix)

NEW BREMEN — The Panthers held a first quarter lead in their MAC opener, but New Bremen ultimately proved to be too strong in a 50-15 Parkway loss on Friday night.

The two teams played to a 15-7 New Bremen lead at the break, then the Cardinal offense kicked it into high gear and outscored the Panthers 35-8 in the second half.

Fletcher Smith.JPG

Fletcher Smith accounted for 210 total yards against New Bremen. (DHI Media/Lucky6pix)

