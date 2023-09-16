HAVILAND – Kyle Stoller threw for a pair of touchdowns and returned an interception for a score while Cooper Wenzlick ran for two scores and was perfect on extra-point kicks to lead the Raiders to a 56-6 win over visiting Hicksville Friday night in Green Meadows Conference football action.
The red, white and blue scored on each of their first three possessions to take control of the contest.
Senior running back Tucker Antoine capped off a five-play, 67-yard scoring drive with a four-yard plunge to open the game’s scoring. Wenzlick split the uprights on the extra-point kick, his first of eight on the evening, to put Wayne Trace on top 7-0 with 8:21 left in the opening period.
The Raiders started their next possession at the Hicksville 31-yard line and Wayne Trace needed just three plays to find the endzone. Antoine again finished off the possession with a seven-yard scamper for a score to extend the lead to 14-0.
After Wayne Trace’s defense shut down the Aces, the Raiders began their next drive at the Hicksville 43.
A trio of plays later, quarterback Kyle Stoller connected with Jude Stoller on a 19-yard scoring strike as the red, white and blue posted a 21-0 lead at the end of one period.
“We talked about coming out and playing well from the start tonight and I thought we did that,” noted Raider head coach Matt Holden. “The guys came out focused and did what we needed to do.”
The Raiders added to the margin early in the second quarter when Stoller picked off a pass from Hicksville quarterback Garrett Turnbull and returned it 62-yards for a Wayne Trace touchdown and a 28-0 lead.
“Defensively, I thought we did a good job for the most part,” continued the Raider mentor. “We know we have some work to do and areas to improve in but I thought we showed a lot of positives tonight.”
Wayne Trace extended the margin to 35-0 when Kyle Stoller hooked up with Brady Miller on a 21-yard touchdown toss before an Antoine 37-yard sprint for a score widened the lead to 42-0.
The Raiders wrapped up the first half scoring on a 43-yard touchdown run by Wenzlick, putting Wayne Trace in front 49-0.
Wenzlick scored the red, white and blue’s final points of the night on a 34-yard rumble to expand the Raider lead to 56-0.
Hicksville picked up the game’s final points with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter as Turnbull connected with David Taylor on a five-yard scoring strike.
Wayne Trace improves to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Green Meadows Conference with the victory but Holden knows the Raiders face a bigger challenge the next two weeks. The red, white and blue will hit the road to take on perennial GMC contender Tinora before visiting defending GMC champion and currently undefeated Antwerp.
“I am looking forward to the challenge,” Holden said of taking the Raiders to Justin F. Coressel Stadium next Friday to battle the Rams. “We will get back to work tomorrow and start preparing for them.”
Wenzlick led the Raider rushing attack with 85 yards on the ground while Antoine totaled 52. Jordan Lotz also posted 33 rushing yards for Wayne Trace, which finished 176 overall. George Green and Cross Zeedyk topped Hicksville with 25 and 23 rushing yards, respectively, as the Aces totaled 43 yards overall.
Kyle Stoller finished the night 8 of 12 passing, all in the first half, for 145 yards while Wenzlick completed one pass for 11 yards. Jude Stoller hauled in three receptions for 41 yards and Miller finished the night with two catches for 55 yards. Antoine also picked up two receptions for 33 yards.
Brant Langham topped Hicksville with three catches for 32 yards and Owen Stuckey chipped in three catches for 49 yards. Taylor picked up a trio of receptions for 18 yards as well for Hicksville. Quarterback Garrett Turnbull ended the night 13 of 26 through the air for 100 yards.
UP NEXT – Wayne Trace hits the road to Tinora on Friday to a place where the Raiders haven’t had much success. The red, white and blue hasn’t won at Justin F. Coressel Stadium since September 16, 2005, when the Raiders defeated the Rams 39-0.
