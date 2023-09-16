Cooper Wenzlick.jpg

Cooper Wenzlick of Wayne Trace sheds a Hicksville defender on Friday night. (Seth Yenser/CherryRoad Media)

HAVILAND – Kyle Stoller threw for a pair of touchdowns and returned an interception for a score while Cooper Wenzlick ran for two scores and was perfect on extra-point kicks to lead the Raiders to a 56-6 win over visiting Hicksville Friday night in Green Meadows Conference football action.

The red, white and blue scored on each of their first three possessions to take control of the contest.

Jude Stoller had three catches for the Raiders. (Seth Yenser/CherryRoad Media)
Tucker Antoine reaches across the goal line on Friday night. (Seth Yenser/CherryRoad Media)

