DELPHOS — St. John’s took a late lead in the opening set and never looked back in a sweep victory over Spencerville on Monday night.
“It was a slow start for our girls tonight,” said St. John’s head coach Jessica Geise. “We had a rough time getting our passes up, but I told our girls to play their game and focus on what they needed to do. They came out fired up and ready to go after that.”
Kelsey Lee got the Bearcats on the board with the game's first kill and the lead eventually grew to 7-4 on a block by Briley Cook.
The Blue Jays were able to go in front at 11-10 before a Kaitlyn Keller ace tied things up at 12. Madilyn Conley put the Blue Jays back up 13-12, but the Bearcats went back in front on two side outs.
Following a St. John’s timeout, Emma Will gave the Blue Jays a 21-19 lead on an ace and led her team on a run to win set one 25-21.
“It was important that we got off to a good start in the first set," said Spencerville head coach Keeley Layman. "We were working hard and clicking together, but then we kind of died down and didn't play to our potential.”
St. John’s had all the momentum in set two.
Grace Moenter opened with an ace and the Blue Jays went up 6-1 before Spencerville took a timeout.
“I told the girls going into the second set that our goal was to not let Spencerville have more than two serves in a row,” said Geise. “The girls did a great job of getting that done and going to the next point.”
Both teams went back and forth in the final set before the Blue Jays pulled away for good.
An attack from Kaitlyn Keller tied the score at one before a kill from Sites gave the hosts the lead at 4-3.
An ace from Kayla Beining gave St. John’s an 8-5 lead. This led to a scoring run that pushed the count to 13-5 before a Bearcat timeout.
“We tried to get the girls back in it when they would go on a run," said Layman. "That first pass was a killer for us tonight and we're going to work on that in practice.”
The Blue Jays outscored Spencerville 12-6 to end the match.
St. John’s improves to 2-2. They'll begin MAC play on Thursday against New Knoxville.
“We have some things that we have to work on before Thursday, like getting around blocks and better serve receive,” said Giese.
Spencerville drops to 2-3. They'll return to action on Sept. 5th when they visit Waynesfield-Goshen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.