MOUNT VICTORY — It was a series of firsts on Friday night in Spencerville's first meeting with Ridgemont, along with a battle of two first-year head coaches.
The Bearcats won that battle after scoring twice in the second quarter to take a lead and never looking back, giving their head man Kyle Koenig a 28-12 victory in his debut.
“Defensively we knew they were going to try to run the ball,” said Koenig. “We had to do some different things against them, but we knew it was important to control the line of scrimmage. I thought we did that tonight for the most part.”
Ridgemont received the opening kickoff and scored right away as Clayton Patterson ran the ball 82 yards to the house. A failed two-point attempt left the score at 6-0.
However, Spencerville responded in a hurry with a five-yard touchdown run by Carter Layman. Carder Orr's extra point gave the visitors a 7-6 lead.
Both defenses stood tall toward the end of the first, but the Bearcats broke out in the second quarter.
A 22-yard pass from Orr to Nate Coulter put Spencerville up eight, then Orr found Will Sensabaugh on a 27-yard strike to extend the lead to 21-6.
Spencerville allowed just 96 total yards in the first half.
Ridgemont cut into the lead early in the third quarter after forcing a Bearcat turnover on the kickoff and capitalizing with a 49-yard touchdown pass. The Golden Gophers were unsuccessful again on the two-point conversion to keep the score at 21-12.
Ridgemont then forced a turnover on downs and drove to the red zone, but the Bearcat defense stood up to force a huge turnover on downs.
“One of the things we talked about all week is competing on every single play and that stop we got in the third quarter was huge," said Koenig. "It shifted the momentum our way and we came down and scored after that.”
Coulter was able to put a little distance on the lead in the final quarter with a 25-yard touchdown run to make it 28-12. Coulter finished the night with 190 total yards, 150 of them on the ground.
Head coach Kyle Koenig notched his first career win and he's the first Spencerville head coach to win his debut since 1969.
Spencerville (1-0) has their home opener next Friday against Paulding.
“I told our guys that yes, we are 1-0, but week one is always ugly," said Koenig. "We have to fix some things so we can turn around and compete against Paulding next week.”
Line score
Spencerville 7 14 0 7 - 28
Ridgemont 6 0 6 0 - 12
Total yards
Spencerville:326
Ridgemont:202
Turnovers
Spencerville:4
Ridgemont:6
Penalties
Spencerville:11
Ridgemont:9
Scoring recap
First quarter
RM (11:47) Patterson 82-yard kick return touchdown, PAT no good, 6-0.
SV (9:10) 5-yard run Layman, PAT good, 7-6.
Second quarter
SV (6:04) 22-yard pass from Orr to Coulter, PAT good, 14-6.
SV (2:57) 27-yard pass from Orr to Sensabaugh, PAT good, 21-6.
Third quarter
RM (11:47) 49-yard pass from Manns to Patterson, 2-pt conversion failed, 21-12.
