COLUMBUS GROVE — The Bearcats were bitten by the turnover bug with five giveaways in a 40-0 NWC loss to Columbus Grove on Friday night.
“Our game plan was to take the ball to start the game and to go down and score,” said Columbus Grove head coach Andy Schafer. "We wanted to set the tone tonight."
Grove put their foot on the gas pedal early and lit up the scoreboard.
The Bulldogs went down the field on the opening drive and scored on a seven-yard run from Trenton Barraza. A failed two-point conversion kept the score at 6-0.
A fumbled snap from the Bearcats led to a touchdown pass from Landon Best to Trenton Basinger and a successful two-point conversion made it 14-0 with 7:31 left in the opening quarter.
The exclamation point of the opening frame was a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown by Barraza to make it 20-0 after one.
“It was frustrating early on when they scored right away, but overall we made too many mistakes ourselves,” said Spencerville head coach Kyle Koenig. “We were just shooting ourselves in the foot constantly and when you play a quality team like Grove, you can’t do that.”
The Bulldogs carried that momentum into the second quarter as Best fired a 10-yard strike to Kyle Hopkins to extend the lead to 27-0.
They were far from done in the half.
Best stayed in the air and found Zach Reynolds on a seven-yard pass to make it 33-0. The hosts found paydirt once more in the half on a four-yard run from Best to go up 40 at the break.
The running clock rule ensued in the second half and both teams went deep into their bench. Neither team found the end zone as the Bulldogs picked up the 40-0 victory.
Spencerville drops to 2-2 (0-1 NWC ) on the season. They'll host Bluffton next Friday.
Line score
Spencerville 0 0 0 0 - 0
Columbus Grove 20 20 0 0 - 40
Scoring plays
First quarter
CG (7:31) Trenton Barraza 7-yard run, two point conversion failed, 6-0.
CG (4:51) Trenton Basinger 7-yard reception from Landon Best, two point conversion good, 14-0.
CG (0:33) Trenton Barraza 65-yard punt return, extra point failed, 20-0.
Second quarter
CG (10:29) Kyle Hopkins 10-yard reception from Landon Best, extra point good, 27-0.
CG (6:10) Zach Reynolds 7-yard reception from Landon Best, extra point failed, 33-0
CG (0:14) Landon Best 4-yard run, extra point good, 40-0.
