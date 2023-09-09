2.jpg

Trevor Whitney of Spencerville rushes the quarterback on Friday night. (DHI Media/June Orr)

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Bearcats were bitten by the turnover bug with five giveaways in a 40-0 NWC loss to Columbus Grove on Friday night.

“Our game plan was to take the ball to start the game and to go down and score,” said Columbus Grove head coach Andy Schafer. "We wanted to set the tone tonight."

