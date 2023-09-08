SPENCERVILLE — After a trio of tough losses to begin the season, Spencerville entered WOSL play on Thursday night with the past behind them and a positive mindset. Jackson Center entered play outscoring their last two opponents 11-1 and rolling.
However, the Tigers' roll came to a screeching halt with a pair of first half goals that gave the Bearcats a 2-0 shutout victory at Memorial Field. Spencerville’s win on Thursday night was their first in school history against Jackson Center.
“We always know that Jackson Center is going to come out and be physical,” said Spencerville head coach Josh Van Gorder. “We've lost hard games and we didn’t play well on Tuesday, so we had to stay positive and stay together. Our captains took it upon themselves tonight and our team continued to fight.”
Spencerville controlled the attack out of the gate.
Tyler Kaverman pushed the ball near the hash marks with 29:59 ticking down in the opening half to set up Zach Zerbe’s second goal of the season and get the Cats on the board.
“Getting that first goal pushed us and helped our team spirit,” said Zach Zerbe. “It was a perfect pass from Tyler (Kaverman). Tonight was a great team win for us.”
The Bearcat defense was able to keep Jackson Center out of the attack zone for nearely the entire half. The Tigers lifted just two shots into the direction of Bearcat keeper Brennan Lehman.
Kaverman found himself on the turf over a dozen times throughout the match while fighting for position or creating opportunities for the Bearcats.
“I looked at our assistants and said that Tyler (Kaverman) is superhuman tonight,” said Van Gorder. “He played so well and at the end of the game he told all of his teammates it wouldn’t have been possible without them. The brotherhood on this team is starting to take shape and they showed it tonight.”
Good fortune continued to find its way to the home sideline before the teams made their way to the locker room. With 9:38 to play, the Bearcats found net once again to extend their lead to 2-0.
Noah Stewart assisted AJ Boop on the goal. It was Boop’s third score of the season.
“It was great that we carried our momentum after the first goal," said AJ Boop. "The second goal really showed us that the game was very winnable and we were able to prove that. We've had each other’s back and when we face adversity, we don’t flinch.”
Jackson Center adjusted out of the halftime break and began to control possession time. The Tigers rattled off 10 shots in the second half, but Lehman continued to be dominant in the net and he sealed the shutout.
Jackson Center (5-2-2) will look to regain their winning ways on Tuesday in a home match against West Liberty Salem. Spencerville (1-3-0) returns to the pitch on the same day at home against Lima Senior.
Scoring
(SV) Zach Zerbe assisted by Tyler Kaverman – 29:59/1st
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.