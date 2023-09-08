Spencerville Logo.jpg

SPENCERVILLE — After a trio of tough losses to begin the season, Spencerville entered WOSL play on Thursday night with the past behind them and a positive mindset. Jackson Center entered play outscoring their last two opponents 11-1 and rolling.

However, the Tigers' roll came to a screeching halt with a pair of first half goals that gave the Bearcats a 2-0 shutout victory at Memorial Field. Spencerville’s win on Thursday night was their first in school history against Jackson Center.

