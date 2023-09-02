SPENCERVILLE — It was a tale of two halves at Memorial field on Friday night when the Bearcats hosted the Riverside Pirates. Spencerville led 10-3 at halftime, but Riverside stormed back in the second half to pick up the 45-10 victory.
“Defensively I was pretty happy with the first half,” said Spencerville head coach Kyle Koenig. “I think we had them at 50 rushing yards with two dynamic guys in the backfield and that’s nothing to drop our heads at. We came up with big plays when we needed to in the first half.”
In the opening quarter both offenses struggled to get going. Spencerville fumbled the ball on their opening drive, but were able to force a turnover on downs. The Bearcats then flipped the field on their next possession, but it stalled out on a turnover on downs.
The offense started to pick up in the second quarter. Riverside made their way into field goal range and hit a 37-yarder to go up three. Spencerville answered with a 26-yard field goal from Carder Orr.
Special teams played a factor late in the half as a botched snap gave the Bearcats a first and goal from the five. A one-yard run from Carder Orr to beat the halftime buzzer made it 10-3 Spencerville at the break.
The second half was a completely different story.
It started with a 95-yard kickoff return by Dominik Stotler that tied things at 10. Riverside extended the lead on a fourth down play that resulted in a five-yard run by Myles Platfoot. Platfoot scored again after the Pirates took advantage of a botched snap to go up two scores.
“I think Stotler was a big part of our game plan and in the second half they started keeping it with Platfoot," said Koenig. “It gave us some confusion and we didn’t make the plays that we needed to make.”
The Pirates were far from done in the game, scoring on three touchdown runs in the final quarter which resulted in a running clock for the final two minutes.
Spencerville drops to 2-1 on the season. They'll begin NWC play next Friday night when they visit Columbus Grove.
“We challenged the kids in the huddle after the game to not let this loss define us,” said Koenig. “We need to come back on Monday and have a great week of practice in preparation for Grove. They're going to come at us too and it’s going to be a challenge that we need to take head on.”
