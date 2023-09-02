Orr and Layman.jpg

Carder Orr (7) hands the ball to Carter Layman (26) of Spencerville on Friday night. (DHI Media/June Orr)

SPENCERVILLE — It was a tale of two halves at Memorial field on Friday night when the Bearcats hosted the Riverside Pirates. Spencerville led 10-3 at halftime, but Riverside stormed back in the second half to pick up the 45-10 victory.

“Defensively I was pretty happy with the first half,” said Spencerville head coach Kyle Koenig. “I think we had them at 50 rushing yards with two dynamic guys in the backfield and that’s nothing to drop our heads at. We came up with big plays when we needed to in the first half.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.