VAN WERT — The Van Wert Football Tailgate Tour, also known as the “The Recking Crew” has announced a meet and greet with the football team and cheerleaders on Saturday, September 9th from 7:30-8:30 pm at Hickory Sticks Golf Course in conjunction with their inaugural night golfing event.
The public is invited to stop by to meet the players and cheer squads, as well as take part in raffles and games of chance while enjoying food and drinks in the Fairway Grill lounge.
Cougar football fans can also bid on joining the coaches, players and cheerleaders for a Thursday night dinner in a silent auction.
Team dinners are a tradition spanning more than 40 years in the Cougar football program and two different dinner dates will be available for bids.
Meals for the team are funded by football and cheer parents working concession stands and through a variety of sponsorships. Proceeds raised from the silent auction will help provide additional funding to feed the team.
“During the season our Cougar players, coaches, trainers and cheerleaders enjoy a nourishing meal together every Thursday night at First United Methodist Church," said Julie Schaufelberger, secretary for the Recking Crew. "There's never a charge for this meal. It's considered an important part of the Cougar Football family."
The Recking Crew also invites the community to join them for tailgates at home and away games. Information about weekly tailgates and where to find the Victory Wagon can be found on the Van Wert Football Tailgate Tour Facebook page.
The Recking Crew’s grass roots mission is to raise funds to assist in providing equipment and improving facilities for Van Wert Football and to instill player pride and strengthen the Cougar Football program, therein promoting Cougar Pride community wide.
Since their establishment in 2014, the Recking Crew has provided over $50,000 of support to the football program via several uniform purchases, an extensive locker room renovation, improving field goal posts for the stadium, purchase of an equipment trailer for away games and other funding of additional items and services.
