VAN WERT — The Van Wert Football Tailgate Tour, also known as the “The Recking Crew” has announced a meet and greet with the football team and cheerleaders on Saturday, September 9th from 7:30-8:30 pm at Hickory Sticks Golf Course in conjunction with their inaugural night golfing event.

The public is invited to stop by to meet the players and cheer squads, as well as take part in raffles and games of chance while enjoying food and drinks in the Fairway Grill lounge.

