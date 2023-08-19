HAVILAND – It was far from pretty but any win is better than no win at all.
In the season opener for high school football, Wayne Trace made just enough plays and held on to post a 32-30 victory over visiting Fort Recovery at Raider Field Friday night.
The red, white and blue got off to a great start, scoring twice to post a 12-0 lead at the end of one quarter.
Wayne Trace’s defense made the first big play of the game when Jude Stoller picked off a Troy Homan pass and returned it to the Fort Recovery 24-yard line.
Six plays later, the Raiders opened the game’s scoring on a four-yard touchdown scamper by Tucker Antoine as Wayne Trace took a 6-0 advantage.
The red, white and blue widened the margin on its next offensive possession.
A five play, 69-yard scoring drive was capped by a Jordan Lotz four-yard plunge that extended the Wayne Trace lead to 12-0 with three minutes left in the opening period.
“We got off to a good start,” noted Raider head coach Matt Holden. “Our kids came out excited and we made some plays there in the first quarter.”
As well as things went for Wayne Trace in the first quarter, they reversed and did just that for the visiting Indians in the second stanza.
Fort Recovery scored 22 points in a three-minute span in the period, ignited by a one-yard touchdown run by Homan. The senior signal caller added the two-point conversion run as well to get the Mercer County squad within 12-8.
Homan then made a huge defensive play in picking off a Kyle Stoller pass and give the Indians possession at the Raider 46-yard line.
Homan connected with Reece Guggenbiller for a 41-yard strike to the Wayne Trace five-yard line before running into the end zone two plays later to give Fort Recovery the lead. On the two-point conversion, Homan found Guggenbiller as the Indians went on top 16-12.
A Wayne Trace miscue on the ensuing kick was recovered by Fort Recovery’s Abe Siefring and it didn’t take the Indians long to add to the advantage.
Four plays later, Homan hooked up with Reece Wendel on an 11-yard scoring strike to put the visitors on top 22-12 with 7:05 left in the first half.
“In the first quarter, we were able to take advantage of a big play and score,” Holden added. “The second quarter was the reverse of that. We made some mistakes and they made us pay by putting points on the board.”
The Raiders came up with a crucial score just before halftime, though, to seize the momentum.
Wayne Trace put together a four-play, 36-yard drive that was capped by a five-yard touchdown toss from Stoller to Antoine to slice the Raider deficit to 22-18 at the intermission.
“It was a big score for us,” added the Raider mentor. “We were able to take that momentum and then we came out and scored on the first possession of the third quarter on top of that.”
Wayne Trace’s defense set up the next red, white and blue possession as a Hudson Myers interception in the endzone ended a Fort Recovery threat.
Stoller started the drive with a 16-yard run before a Lotz one-yard plunge and a nine-yard pass from Stoller to Antoine gave the Raiders a first down at the 46-yard line. Two Antoine runs netted ten yards but a sack of Stoller pushed Wayne Trace back a dozen yards to its own 44-yard line.
Facing second and 22, Stoller threw a dart over the middle of the field to Jude Stoller that resulted in a 56-yard scoring strike and give the Raiders a 32-22 advantage.
“That was a big play,” Holden commented. “Our kids made some plays tonight and we need to build on those.”
Fort Recovery pulled within 32-30 with 10:08 left in the contest, getting a seven-yard touchdown run by Ethan Hartnagel before Hartnagel also ran in the two-point conversion.
Following a three-and-out by the Wayne Trace offense, the Indians last possession of the contest resulted in a pair of first downs before a Cale Winans sack put Fort Recovery in a third-and-eleven situation at the 49-yard line.
Homan scrambled for five yards on third down to set up a fourth-and-five where Wendel was stopped for a six-yard loss by Wayne Trace’s Nate Osborn to turn the ball over on downs.
The Wayne Trace offense took over from there, putting together a trio of first downs before a ten-yard pass from Kyle Stoller to Brady Miller wrapped up the contest and the Raiders ran out the clock.
“We did some good things tonight,” Holden noted. “But, we also saw some areas that we need to improve at and we will get back to work on them.”
Wayne Trace finished the night with 349 yards of total offense compared to Fort Recovery’s 298 as the Raiders threw for 216 yards and ran for 133. The Indians posted 116 on the ground and 182 through the air.
Antoine led the red, white and blue ground game with 56 yards on 13 carries while Stoller added 49 yards on eight tries. Homan finished with 95 yards on 25 attempts for the Indians.
Stoller completed 14 of 24 passes on the night while Antoine topped the Raiders with four receptions for 27 yards. Miller picked up three catches for 38 yards as well for Wayne Trace with Jude Stoller, Cole Morehead and Dylan Hildebrand having two receptions apiece.
Homan finished the contest 18 of 28 passing and Gavin Evers hauled in eight catches for 65 yards. Alex Gaerke posted three receptions for 36 yards and Austin Steinbrunner also picked up three receptions.
Both squads return to action on Friday as Fort Recovery (0-1) hosts Urbana (1-0), a 76-0 winner over Dayton Belmont, while Wayne Trace (1-0) travels to Patrick Henry (1-0), which defeated Hicksville 39-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.