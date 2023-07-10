SHERWOOD – After recording a trio of one-run, late-inning victories, Wayne Trace left no doubt in Friday’s district championship game as the Raiders blanked host Fairview 10-0 to win the ACME district title.
The victory catapults Wayne Trace into its first state ACME tournament appearance where the Raiders will open action on Saturday, July 15, in the 7:00 p.m. contest. The opponent has yet to be determined.
Junior-to-be Brady Miller was dominant on the mound for the red, white and blue, tossing the five-inning complete game while limiting the Apaches to a pair of singles while striking out two.
Wayne Trace scored all the runs it would need in the bottom of the first.
Tucker Antoine reached on a Fairview error to lead off the frame before stealing second. Antoine then came around to score on a Carter Clemens groundout for a 1-0 Raider advantage.
In the second, Wayne Trace added to the lead in plating five runs to extend the margin.
Kyle Forrer and Brady Miller led off the inning with back-to-back walks with a double steal putting runners at second and third. Forrer then scored on Tanner Laukhuf’s groundout to put Wayne Trace on top 2-0.
After Jack Schoenauer was safe on a fielder’s choice, he took second on the first pitch to Micah Sinn on defensive indifference to put runners at second and third.
Sinn then followed with a perfect suicide squeeze bunt that saw both Miller and Schoenauer come around to score, as Wayne Trace expanded the margin to 4-0.
An Antoine double drove home Sinn to widen the gap to 5-0 before Antoine scored on a wild pitch later in the frame as the Raiders pushed the lead to 6-0.
With the game seemingly in control, Wenzlick doubled to lead off the Wayne Trace third and came in to score on a Forrer sacrifice fly, pushing the Raider advantage to 7-0 at the end of three innings.
The red, white and blue wrapped up the game’s scoring in the fourth.
Sinn walked with one out and Antoine followed with a single. After Sinn and Antoine each advanced a base, Anderson reached on a black and gold error that allowed both Sinn and Antoine to score and widen the gap to 9-0.
Two batters later, Anderson came in to score as Wenzlick was safe on a Fairview error to wrap up the 10-0 victory.
While the Raiders scored in every at-bat, Fairview was being kept off the scoreboard by Miller.
The red, white and blue hurler gave up only a pair of singles to Drayden Grinnell-Dennis in the second and fifth innings. Elijah Arend also was safe at first on a Wayne Trace error in the first while Jesse Coolman and Jack Karzynow reached on fielder’s choices. No Apache runner reached second base safely in the contest.
Antoine recorded a single and a double while scoring three times and driving in one to lead the Raider offense. Wenzlick added a double and Forrer chipped in a double while both scored once and drove in one run.
Sinn singled, scored twice and picked up a run batted in for Wayne Trace with Anderson, Miller and Schoenauer also touching home plate. Anderson, Carter Clemens and Tanner Laukhuf picked up a run batted in apiece as well for the Raiders.
Cash King took the loss for the black and gold, pitching 3-1/3 innings giving up four hits, nine runs (seven earned) and three walks while striking out one.
Wayne Trace, which improves to 13-2 on the ACME season, will play Defiance at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday in the ACME State Tournament at Defiance High School.
