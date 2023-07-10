Wayne Trace.jpeg

The Raiders topped Fairview to clinch a trip to the State ACME tournament in Defiance next weekend. (Photo submitted)

SHERWOOD – After recording a trio of one-run, late-inning victories, Wayne Trace left no doubt in Friday’s district championship game as the Raiders blanked host Fairview 10-0 to win the ACME district title.

The victory catapults Wayne Trace into its first state ACME tournament appearance where the Raiders will open action on Saturday, July 15, in the 7:00 p.m. contest. The opponent has yet to be determined.

