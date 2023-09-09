EDGERTON – Wayne Trace needed just 51 seconds to open the scoring in Friday’s Green Meadows Conference football game at Stauffer Field in Edgerton.
The Raiders went on to record 28 points in the opening period and cruised to a 42-6 win over the host Bulldogs to improve to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the Green Meadows Conference.
Wayne Trace opened the scoring on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Stoller to Cole Morehead to cap the game’s first possession, consisting of three plays in all covering 56-yards. Cooper Wenzlick split the uprights on the extra-point kick, his first of six on the evening as the Raiders took a 7-0 lead with 11:09 remaining in the first quarter.
The red, white and blue got the ball back on Edgerton’s second play as a Bulldog fumble was recovered by Wayne Trace’s Nate Osborn on the Williams County squad’s 24-yard line.
A four-yard run by Stoller and an eight-yard toss from Stoller to Morehead moved the Raiders to the Edgerton 12-yard line before Tucker Antoine ran for two yards on first down.
After an incomplete pass, Stoller rumbled for six yards to the Edgerton four to set up fourth down. However, the Bulldog defense came up with a stop as Stoller’s pass fell incomplete and Edgerton took over on downs.
The stalled drive set up the Wayne Trace defense for its first points of the season.
Owen Roth was stopped for a three-yard loss on first down to move the Bulldogs back to the one-yard line. On the next play, the snap was fumbled by the Williams County squad with Osborn recovering it in the endzone for a Wayne Trace touchdown that widened the Raider lead to 14-0.
“We talked this week about coming out and playing the way we are capable and I thought our guys did a good job of being ready to play,” noted Raider mentor Matt Holden.
Facing a fourth-and-three on its ensuing possession, Edgerton was stopped by the Raider defense to give Wayne Trace possession at the Bulldog 45-yard line.
A 27-yard scamper by Kyle Stoller and an 11-yard run by Antoine quickly moved Wayne Trace to the Edgerton seven-yard line.
Following a stop of Antoine for a three-yard loss, Stoller connected with the senior running back for a ten-yard touchdown pass that extended the Wayne Trace lead to 21-0.
The Raiders would add one more score in the period.
Wayne Trace took over on its own 48-yard line before a false start penalty moved the red, white and blue back to the 43. Stoller then found Hudson Myers on a 57-yard scoring strike to push the margin to 28-0 at the end of one period.
“It was good to see us come out and play well,” commented the Raider head coach. “We still have areas that we need to improve at and get better fundamentally but to be able to get off to a quick start like that was a positive sign.”
The Raiders picked up one more score in the first half when Antoine capped a nine-play, 62-yard drive on a one-yard touchdown plunge. Wenzlick’s extra point kick put the Paulding County squad on top 35-0 at the intermission.
Neither team scored in the third quarter before each picked up one score in the final stanza.
Wayne Trace found the endzone when Jordan Lotz raced 21-yards for a touchdown to push the Raider lead to 42-0 with 5:06 remaining.
Edgerton broke up the shutout on the game’s final play as Maddox Baker connected with Kellen Sanchez for a 23-yard touchdown toss.
“We have a lot of good things to take away tonight but we also have areas we must get better,” concluded Holden.
The Raiders racked up 213 rushing yards and 189 passing yards in the contest to finish with 402 yards overall. Edgerton was limited to 38 yards on the ground and 147 via the air attack for 185 in all.
Stoller topped the Wayne Trace ground game with 88 yards on ten carries while Antoine added 71 yards over a dozen attempts. Lotz finished with 42 yards over eight rushes for the red, white and blue.
Morehead paced the red, white and blue with four receptions for 70 yards while Amos Sinn and Jude Stoller both picked up two catches. Stoller was 12 of 22 through the air for 189 yards.
Roth led Edgerton with 27 rushing yards on nine attempts while Baker ended the night 17 of 29 passing for 147 yards. Noah Weaver and Cory Herman each hauled in six catches to lead the Bulldogs.
Edgerton, which falls to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the Green Meadows Conference, will visit Ayersville (3-1, 1-0 GMC) on Friday while Wayne Trace returns home to welcome in Hicksville (1-3 overall, 0-1 GMC).
