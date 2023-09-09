EDGERTON – Wayne Trace needed just 51 seconds to open the scoring in Friday’s Green Meadows Conference football game at Stauffer Field in Edgerton.

The Raiders went on to record 28 points in the opening period and cruised to a 42-6 win over the host Bulldogs to improve to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the Green Meadows Conference.

