HAMLER – Make it seven in a row for Patrick Henry. And make it 250 for Patriot head coach Bill Inselmann.

Inselmann recorded the milestone win Friday night at Big Red Stadium as Patrick Henry jumped in front early and rolled to a 34-12 win over visiting Wayne Trace in week two of the high school football season. The win is also the seventh straight for Patrick Henry over the Raiders, who have yet to beat Patrick Henry.

