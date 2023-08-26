HAMLER – Make it seven in a row for Patrick Henry. And make it 250 for Patriot head coach Bill Inselmann.
Inselmann recorded the milestone win Friday night at Big Red Stadium as Patrick Henry jumped in front early and rolled to a 34-12 win over visiting Wayne Trace in week two of the high school football season. The win is also the seventh straight for Patrick Henry over the Raiders, who have yet to beat Patrick Henry.
The Patriots needed just two minutes to open the game’s scoring on a drive that was only four plays.
Beginning at their own 42, Houston Miranda opened the possession with a three-yard run before quarterback Nash Meyer connected with Lincoln Creager for 17-yards to the Wayne Trace 38.
After a four-yard run by Miranda, Landon Johnson scampered the final 34-yards to put Patrick Henry on top 6-0 with 10:00 on the first quarter clock. Johnson also ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 Patriot lead.
A miscue on the ensuing kick-off gave the ball back to Patrick Henry as the kickoff caromed off of a Raider player with the Patriots’ Akevian Kryder recovering the loose ball.
However, Wayne Trace’s defense came up with a key stop on a Tucker Antoine interception that put the Raider offense on the field at their own ten-yard line.
Following a three-and-out by the Raiders, the Patriots set up for their second score at the Patrick Henry 45-yard line following a 43-yard punt by Wayne Trace’s Cooper Wenzlick.
Two Miranda runs netted eight yards but a Raider unsportsmanlike penalty advanced the Patriots 15-yards to the Wayne Trace 32. Meyer connected with Johnson for 28-yards before Miranda rumbled the final four yards to push Patriot lead to 14-0 at the 3:09 mark of the opening stanza.
“Not the start we wanted,” noted Raider head coach Matt Holden. “A turnover, key penalties, just areas that we have to be better at. Patrick Henry is a good football team but we have to limit mistakes and put ourselves in a better position.”
Wayne Trace put together its best drive of the contest on the ensuing possession.
Beginning at the Raider 42, the local squad strung an 11-play, 58-yard scoring drive to get on the scoreboard.
The key play of the possession came on the first play of the second quarter. Facing a fourth and 16, quarterback Kyle Stoller connected with Brady Miller for a 17-yard pickup to the Patrick Henry 21.
After Kyle Stoller found Jude Stoller for 13 more yards on the next play, Antoine rumbled into the endzone from three yards out to pull Wayne Trace within 14-6.
“We had a nice drive there but then just too many mistakes the rest of the half,” Holden added. “We showed some good things tonight but we have areas that we need to clean up.”
Patrick Henry finished the first half by scoring on their final three possessions, including a six-play, 49-yard scoring drive on the Patriots’ ensuing drive after Wayne Trace’s score.
Miranda capped off the drive with a five-yard touchdown scamper that, combined with Meyer’s two-point conversion pass to Thomas Smith, pushed the Patrick Henry lead to 22-6 with 8:16 on the clock.
A Raider fumble set up the next Patrick Henry scoring drive with Kryder jumping on the loose ball at the Patriot 35.
Six plays later, Meyer and Johnson connected on a 22-yard scoring strike to extend the margin to 28-6.
Wayne Trace’s third turnover of the half, an interception by Smith of a Kyle Stoller pass, led to the final Patriot score of the contest.
Starting at its own 47, Patrick Henry used a nine-play scoring drive that was capped off by a two-yard Miranda run to widen the host squad’s lead to 34-6.
The Raiders came out in the third quarter with a solid drive of their own to complete the game’s scoring.
An eight-play, 59-yard scoring drive was topped off by an Antoine one-yard run to pull Wayne Trace within 34-12. Kyle Stoller had key runs of 11 and 19 yards in the possession and also hooked up with Miller on an 11-yard pass to move the Raiders to the Patrick Henry one-yard line.
Neither team sustained a drive from there as Patrick Henry cruised the rest of the way to record the 34-12 victory.
“The only thing we can do is move on to next week,” Holden added. “We have to look at this and learn from mistakes and get better. We know that Crestview will present a tremendous challenge next week and we will get to work to get ready for them.”
The Raiders were limited to 184 yards of total offense with Kyle Stoller completing 12 of 22 passes for 106 yards. Dylan Hildebrand and Tucker Antoine both finished with four receptions to lead the Raiders.
Kyle Stoller added 37 rushing yards to lead the local squad.
Miranda totaled 88 yards on 24 carries to top the Patrick Henry rushing attack with Meyer finishing 19 of 25 passing for 245 yards. Lincoln Creager posted seven receptions for 73 yards to lead the Patriots, now 2-0 on the season.
Wayne Trace, which falls to 1-1, will host rival Crestview on Friday.
