ROCKFORD — A scrappy bunch of undersized underclassmen led Parkway to a 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 win over Minster Thursday. The Lady Panthers are now 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the MAC. The Lady Wildcats are 3-2 and 1-1.

Minster’s varsity roster consists of seven seniors, four juniors, two sophomores, and no freshmen. Parkway’s, on the other hand, has one senior, two juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen. The tallest Panther who played in this match was 5’9. The Wildcats have six players listed at 5’10 or taller.

