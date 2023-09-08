ROCKFORD — A scrappy bunch of undersized underclassmen led Parkway to a 16-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 win over Minster Thursday. The Lady Panthers are now 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the MAC. The Lady Wildcats are 3-2 and 1-1.
Minster’s varsity roster consists of seven seniors, four juniors, two sophomores, and no freshmen. Parkway’s, on the other hand, has one senior, two juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen. The tallest Panther who played in this match was 5’9. The Wildcats have six players listed at 5’10 or taller.
“We’re pretty scrappy, we get a lot of balls up, and that can be frustrating at times (for the opponent),” said Panther coach Jordan Henkle. “We’ve got a lot of smart players, move the ball around well, the desire to play for each other.”
Early on, it looked as if Minster would dominate. In the first set the Wildcats never trailed, and they led by as much as ten at 18-8. After that, however, Parkway pretty much matched the visitors point for point before losing the set 25-16.
Minster had a 7-5 lead in the second set before Parkway reeled off eight points in a row, five of those points coming on Wildcat errors. Minster never got closer than three after that, losing 25-19, the final point coming on a double hit violation, one of several during the night by the Wildcats.
Parkway never trailed in set three, but never led by more than six. A kill by sophomore Colbie Smith ended it at 25-20.
Set four was a dandy with 16 ties and 10 lead changes. Neither team led by more than two during the entire set.
Minster senior Lilly Barhorst was a one-player wrecking crew late in the set. Her kill tied it at 23-23, but Parkway’s only senior, Paige Stephenson, finished it off with two straight slams, 25-23. On the last point a Barhorst blast was saved on a sensational dive by the Panther back row before a perfect set and Stephenson kill won it.
Stephenson led the team in kills with 15 and assists with 21. Sophomore libero Emmery Temple was tops in digs with 15. Sophomore Brittyn Bruns had 11 kills and 13 digs.
“The back row did a great job of getting balls back,” said Henkle. “They definitely have a never-say-die attitude. Getting those touches can frustrate a lot of teams. They’re fun to watch. They work hard. It’s a good group.”
