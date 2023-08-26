Brylen Parker.JPG

Brylen Parker of Van Wert went off nine touchdowns against Bath on Friday night. (DHI Media/Chris Howell)

VAN WERT — Things didn’t look so great early with Van Wert trailing 21-7 just minutes into the second quarter, but Brylen Parker led the Cougars back to a 35-35 tie at the break and to a 29-point second half in a 64-42 victory over Bath on Friday night.

Parker collected five rushing scores and four passing touchdowns in the win over the much improved Wildcats — a team that went 0-10 in 2022, but entered the matchup on the heels of a week one upset over MAC powerhouse New Bremen.

_MG_7870.JPG

Conner Campbell makes his first of two touchdowns catches against the Wildcats. (DHI Media/Chris Howell)
_MG_7529.JPG

Reese Krugh caught two touchdowns on Friday night. One from 50 yards out and the other from 60. (DHI Media/Chris Howell)

