VAN WERT — Things didn’t look so great early with Van Wert trailing 21-7 just minutes into the second quarter, but Brylen Parker led the Cougars back to a 35-35 tie at the break and to a 29-point second half in a 64-42 victory over Bath on Friday night.
Parker collected five rushing scores and four passing touchdowns in the win over the much improved Wildcats — a team that went 0-10 in 2022, but entered the matchup on the heels of a week one upset over MAC powerhouse New Bremen.
“Sometimes you just have to will yourself to victory and that’s what Brylen did tonight,” said Van Wert head coach Keith Recker. “He took off at times that didn’t look good for some long runs and made great throws. I’m not surprised, but I'm so happy for him.”
Parker’s final line came to 15-of-19 on passes for 415 yards and four touchdowns, along with 21 rushing attempts for 171 yards and five scores on the ground.
His first touchdown of the night came on a 60-yard bomb to Reese Krugh on Van Wert’s second play from scrimmage. It was an answer to Keaton Vernon’s 1-yard rushing touchdown on Bath’s opening drive. A missed extra point from Carson Myers and a successful kick from Griff McCracken left the score at 7-6 Cougars.
Bath went on to score with just over a minute left in the first on an 11-yard from Zach Welsch and early in the second quarter on a four-yard run from Skylar Lhamon to go up 14.
The Wildcats were able to capitalize on various mistakes and a number of penalties from the Cougars. It was Van Wert’s second straight game with double digit penalties, totaling 12 after having 10 against Bryan last week.
“We didn’t do a lot of things well defensively in that first half,” said Recker. “Many of those were things that we also messed up in practice this week, starting with the penalties. We have to fix that stuff up in practice so that it translates to the game.”
However, Van Wert made a push with 28 second quarter points to regain a brief lead before a late score from Bath tied the game at the break.
With 7:12 to go in the half, Conner Campbell helped the Cougars turn things around with a five-yard grab and some nifty footwork on fourth down in the back corner of the endzone to cut the deficit to seven. It was the first of two scores for Campbell on a night where he made nine catches for 214 yards.
Two minutes later, Parker scrambled in from 19 yards out to tie the game at 21 with 5:01 to go.
Exactly 52 seconds later, Welsch answered for the Wildcats. He hit Ethan Cole in stride on a 78-yard touchdown to put Bath back on top 28-21.
But once again, Brylen Parker had something to say about that. Parker hit Gage Stemen to pick up the first down on 2nd and 42, and on the next play, he ran 31 yards to the endzone.
After Bath received the ensuing kick, Aaron Dowdy recovered a fumble on the first play from scrimmage and Parker ended the quick drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.
His fifth score of the night gave Van Wert a 35-28 lead.
However, Van Wert’s defensive struggles continued in the final minutes of the second quarter. Welsch led the Wildcats back to even at 35 on a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 11 seconds left.
Bath essentially scored at will in the first half, but Van Wert turned things around and limited the Wildcats to just seven second half points.
“We spent a lot of time at halftime talking about what we could do better defensively, because we just couldn’t get any stops,” said Recker. “We agreed that we needed to bring some pressure and match up athlete to athlete in man coverage and that really changed things for us.”
After going up 49-35 on an eight-yard run from Parker and a 50-yard touchdown reception from Krugh, the Cougars got what could possibly have been their biggest stop of the night.
Late the third quarter, Van Wert halted a nine-play drive with a pass break up in the endzone from freshman Micah Cowan. Cowan knocked the ball away from a receiver in the middle of the field to force a turnover on downs and give his team some breathing room.
“Last week we had a 'bend but don’t break' mentality and that drive felt that way,” said Recker. “Micah did a great job to come out and play as a freshman against some good athletes and that was a huge pass break up.”
Parker collected a two-yard rushing score and found Campbell with a 41-yard touchdown reception to put the game on ice. Bath scored one final time on a six-yard run from Welsch.
The Wildcats drop to 1-1 (0-1 WBL) with the loss.
The Cougars welcome in Celina on Friday. The Bulldogs are 1-1 (0-1 WBL) with a week two win over St. Marys and a season-opening loss to Versailles.
“They had us down 7-0 at halftime last year and they have a lot of guys back,” said Recker. “They’re going to be much improved. We know we’re not going to have an easy game in this league for a long time, so we’ve got to show up every day and be better in practice so that we can be better on Friday night.”
Line score
Bath 14 21 0 7 - 42
Van Wert 7 28 14 15 - 64
Scoring plays
First quarter
LB (8:02) Keaton Vernon 1-yard touchdown run, Carson Myers extra point blocked, 6-0.
VW (7:15) Reese Krugh 60-yard touchdown reception from Brylen Parker, Griff McCracken extra point good, 7-6.
LB (1:09) Zach Welsch 11-yard touchdown run, Skylar Lhamon run for 2-pt conversion good, 14-7.
Second quarter
LB (10:39) Skylar Lhamon 4-yard touchdown run, Carson Myers extra point good, 21-7.
VW (7:12) Conner Campbell 5-yard touchdown reception from Brylen Parker, Griff McCracken extra point good, 21-14.
VW (5:01) Brylen Parker 19-yard touchdown run, Griff McCracken extra point good, 21-21
LB (4:08) Ethan Cole 78-yard touchdown reception from Zach Welsch, Carson Myers extra point good, 28-21.
VW (3:08) Brylen Parker 31-yard touchdown run, Griff McCracken extra point good, 28-28.
VW (2:44) Brylen Parker 10-yard touchdown run, Griff McCracken extra point good, 35-28.
LB (0:11) Zach Welsch 1-yard touchdown run, Carson Myers extra point good, 35-35.
Third quarter
VW (7:55) Brylen Parker 8-yard touchdown run, Griff McCracken extra point good, 42-35.
VW (3:46) Reese Krugh 50-yard touchdown reception from Brylen Parker, Griff McCracken extra point good, 49-35.
Fourth quarter
VW (9:33) Brylen Parker 2-yard touchdown run, Parker run for 2-pt conversion good, 57-35.
VW (7:04) Conner Campbell 41-yard touchdown reception from Brylen Parker, Griff McCracken extra point good, 64-35.
LB (3:03) Zach Welsch 6-yard touchdown run, Carson Myers extra point good, 64-42.
