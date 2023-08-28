PIONEER — Parkway rode a strong start to a 48-27 victory over the North Central Eagles on Friday night, giving head coach Jake Circle his first career win.
The Panthers went up 16 in the first quarter and never trailed in the game.
Quarterback Fletcher Smith led the charge, throwing for three touchdowns and running for an additional two scores, but it was Parkway’s defense that gained the early momentum by putting the first points on the board.
A little over three minutes into the game, Logan Green forced the Eagles into a safety to make it 2-0.
Smith took over from there with two first quarter passing touchdowns. He hit Brayden Bruns from 17 yards out at the two minute mark and Landon Younker with a 30-yard strike in the final seconds of the first.
Bruns also nailed two extra points to put Parkway in front 16-0 after one.
In the second quarter the offensive action continued, but this time the home team came alive, cutting the deficit to one score at the break.
North Central broke through less than a minute in when Ethan Beard made an 11-yard grab from quarterback Gage Kidston. A failed two-point conversion left the score at 16-6.
Parkway answered with a deep 55-yard pass play from Smith to Caiden Berry to go back up by two scores (22-6). Then North Central struck again with 1:38 left in the half on a two-yard run from Joey Burt. Burt successfully ran in the two-point conversion to make it 22-14.
In the third quarter, the Panthers used a pair of rushing touchdowns from Smith to go up 14, one from eight yards out and the other from seven.
Burt also rushed for his second touchdown of the night in the third quarter, which ended with the score at 34-20.
Parkway put the game away with a 12-yard rushing touchdown from Landon Hamrick and a 30-yard connection from Smith to Devon Crouch.
Smith’s final line came to 20-of-32 on pass attempts for 308 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, along with 130 rushing yards and two scores on 17 carries.
Caiden Berry caught five balls for 100 yards, Landon Younker made five grabs for 84 yards and Logan Green ran for 47 yards on nine carries.
As a team, Parkway racked up 480 yards of total offense.
Next week the Panthers (1-1) open up Midwest Athletic Conference play with a trip to New Bremen. The Cardinals fell to Bath in week one, but bounced back with a win in week two over Mechanicsburg.
Line score
Parkway 16 6 13 13 - 48
North Central 0 14 6 7 - 27
Scoring plays
First quarter
PW (8:29) Logan Green safety, 2-0.
PW (2:04) Brayden Bruns 17-yard reception from Fletcher Smith, Brayden Bruns extra point good, 9-0.
PW (0:18) Landon Younker 30-yard reception from Fletcher Smith, Brayden Bruns extra point good, 16-0.
Second quarter
NC (11:12) Ethan Beard 11-yard reception from Gage Kidston, 2pt attempt no good, 16-6.
PW (6:11) Caiden Berry 55-yard reception from Fletcher Smith, Brayden Bruns extra point no good, 22-6.
NC (1:38) Joey Burt 2-yard run, Joey Burt 2pt run good, 22-14.
Third quarter
PW (5:37) Fletcher Smith 8-yard run, Brayden Bruns extra point no good, 28-14.
NC (3:31) Joey Burt 2-yard run, extra point no good, 28-20.
PW (0:46) Fletcher Smith 7-yard run, Brayden Bruns extra point good, 35-20.
Fourth quarter
PW (9:45) Landon Hamrick 12-yard run, Brayden Bruns extra point good, 42-20.
PW (7:41) Devon Crouch 30-yard reception from Fletcher Smith, Brayden Bruns extra point no good, 48-20.
NC (3:05) Sam Moore 20-yard reception from Gage Kidston, extra point good, 48-27.
