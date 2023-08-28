Fletcher Smith.JPG

Fletcher Smith of Parkway evades the North Central defense on Friday night. (DHI Media/Lucky6pix)

PIONEER — Parkway rode a strong start to a 48-27 victory over the North Central Eagles on Friday night, giving head coach Jake Circle his first career win.

The Panthers went up 16 in the first quarter and never trailed in the game.

Devon Crouch.JPG

Devon Crouch made six catches against the North Central defense. (DHI Media/Lucky6pix)

