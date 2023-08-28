VAN WERT — Kyle Sutton of Wayne Trace headlined Monday's area golf action after he shot 29 to set the school record during a tri match victory.
*****
VAN WERT — Kyle Sutton of Wayne Trace headlined Monday's area golf action after he shot 29 to set the school record during a tri match victory.
*****
DEIFANCE — The Wayne Trace boys golf team shot 165 and defeated Tinora (167) and Antwerp (194) in a GMC tri match on Monday.
Kyle Sutton carded a 29 and broke Wayne Trace's school record in the match.
Wayne Trace (165)
Kyle Sutton 29, Brody Rosswurm 42, Conner Davis 46, Tyson Gerber 48, Jared Varner 49, Konnor Wannemacher 53.
Tinora (167)
B.J. Morlock 40, Logan Stein 41, Aiden Rittenhouse 43, Parker Hancock 43, Grayson DeLarber 48, Ryder Backhaus 49.
Antwerp (194)
Brayden Moreno 37, Draven Baumert 47, Zaine McMichael 52, Griffin Kosch 58, Karson Donat 58, Dylan Hahn 61.
*****
VAN WERT — The Crestview boys golf team shot 182 and fell to Ottoville (163) and Patrick Henry (174) in a tri match at Hickory Sticks Golf Course on Monday.
Crestview (182)
Mathew Dealey 39, Trey Skelton 45, Logan Schlemmer 47, Brady Petrie 51, Jacob Schumm 54, Evan Hart 58.
Ottoville (163)
Keaton Schnipke 36, Evan Altenburger 39, Michael Turnwald 41, Blake Kortokrax 47, Jace Langhals 49, Aiden Hilvers 49.
Patrick Henry (174)
Jackson Gueide 39, Ian Schwab 43, Luke Woods 44, Noah Robison 48, Zach Hestedt 59, Chayse Maas 66.
*****
DEFIANCE — The Van Wert boys golf team fell to Defiance 178-183 in WBL action at Eagle Rock Golf Course on Monday.
Individual scores were not available.
*****
CELINA — The Parkway boys golf team fell to Coldwater in a MAC dual match 165-210 at the Mercer County Elks on Monday.
Parkway (210)
Rylan Lyons 48, Eli Schumm 49, Mason Schumm 52, Peyton Pennell 61, Elias Poe 62, Lennox Boroff 62.
Coldwater (165)
Braxton Howell 36, Ben Giere 41, Tyler Overman 42, Zash Diller 46, Landon Knapke 48, Oliver Vickery 55.
*****
CELINA — The Parkway girls golf team beat Coldwater 201-244 in a MAC dual match at the Celina Lynx on Monday.
Parkway (210)
Madison Louth 46, Shay Boroff 49, Sarah Sheppard 49, Addysin Leighner 57, Breanna Berry 67, Morgan Louth 77.
Coldwater (244)
Madison Bruns 54, Libby Gilmore 59, Lauren Ayers 64, Ella Kaiser 67, Emily Brunswick 69, Kate Hemmelgarn 71.
*****
WOODBURN — The Wayne Trace girls golf team shot 216 and split a tri match with Egerton (210) and Antwerp (268) at Pond A River Golf Club on Monday.
Individual scores were not available.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.