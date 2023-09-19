VAN WERT — The Parkway girls beat Lincolnview in a dual match and Van Wert fell to Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday.
VAN WERT — The Van Wert boys golf team dropped a WBL dual match to Ottawa-Glandorf 152-161 at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday.
Van Wert (161)
Keaton Foster 37, Sam Houg 39, Griff McCracken 42, Brock Stoller 43.
LIMA — The Leipsic boys golf team shot 175 and outscored Jefferson (176), Crestview (180) and Spencerville (184) in an NWC quad match at Tamarac Golf Course on Monday.
Crestview (180)
Mathew Dealey 38, Brady Petrie 47, Logan Schlemmer 47, Trey Skelton 48, Evan Hart 50.
Spencerville (184)
Michael Woods 44, Owen Sensabaugh 45, Cooper Chapman 45, Hunter McPheron 50, Tristan Shaw 53, Keegan Klosterman 54.
VAN WERT — The Parkway girls golf team topped Lincolnview 213-245 in a dual match at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday.
Parkway (213)
Shay Boroff 47, Madison Louth 52, Sarah Sheppard 58, Addysin Leighner 68, McKenzie Mathewson 58.
Lincolnview (245)
Sydney King 58, Eme Renner 61, Lilly Holdgreve 62, Grace Custer 64.
