VAN WERT — The Van Wert and Spencerville boys teams picked up conference wins, as did the Parkway girls in Monday night’s area golf action.
*****
VAN WERT — The Van Wert boys golf team took a WBL match 159-165 over Bath at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday.
Van Wert (159)
Keaton Foster 34, Griff McCracken 40, Sam Houg 41, Brock Stoller 44, Christian Wallenhorst 49, Zach Stoller 58.
BRADFORD — The Parkway boys golf team fell to Versailles in a MAC dual match 187-169 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club on Monday.
Parkway (187)
Rylan Lyons 45, Evan Kimmel 46, Lennox Boroff 47, Eli Schumm 49, Mason Schumm 55, Creeden Knittle 56.
LIMA — The Spencerville boys golf team shot 181 and defeated Lincolnview (184) and Ada in a tri match at Tamarac Golf Course on Monday night.
Spencerville (181)
Michael Woods 40, Owen Sensabuagh 45, Tristan Shaw 47, Hunter McPheron 49
Lincolnview (184)
Luke Bollenbacher 42, Aiden Hardesty 44, Jared Jessee 48, Nick Evans 50.
OTTAWA — The Crestview boys golf team shot 194 and fell to Leipsic (181) and Bluffton (189) in a tri match at Pike Run Golf Club.
Crestview (194)
Mathew Dealey 41, Logan Schlemmer 44, Brady Petrie 54, Evan Hart 55, Trey Skelton 56, Kash Lichtensteiger 65.
DELPHOS — The Wayne Trace boys golf team fell in a dual match to Ottoville 171-158 at the Delphos Country Club on Monday.
Wayne Trace (171)
Kyle Sutton 36, Brody Rosswurm 43, Connor Davis 45, Tyson Gerber 47.
CELINA — The Parkway girls golf team defeated Versailles 199-204 in a MAC dual match at the Celina Lynx Golf Course on Monday.
Parkway (199)
McKenzie Mathewson 47, Sarah Sheppard 49, Madison Louth 50, Addysin Leighner 53, Shay Boroff 53, Breanna Berry 62.
DELPHOS — The Wayne Trace girls golf team edged out Jefferson 233-234 in a dual match at Delphos Country Club on Monday.
Wayne Trace (233)
Raegan McGarvey 55, Ella Crosby 55, Brenna Parker 61, Logen Bland 62
