VAN WERT — Several area golf teams were in action on Monday in the Defiance Boys Invitational, a Bluffton quad match and the Lady Lancer Invitational.
DEFIANCE — The Wayne Trace and Van Wert boys golf teams competed at the Defiance Invitational at Eagle Rock Golf Course on Monday.
Wayne Trace (341) came away with fourth place, while Van Wert (345) finished seventh.
Wayne Trace (341)
Kyle Sutton 71, Brody Rosswurm 86, Connor Davis 91, Jared Varner 93, Tyson Gerber 108.
Van Wert (345)
Keaton Foster 80, Griff McCracken 84, Sam Houg 86, Brock Stoller 95, Carter Wright 108.
BLUFFTON — The Spencerville boys golf team finished third in a quad match with Bluffton (184), Leipsic (191) and Ada (229) at Bluffton Golf Club on Monday.
Individual scores were not available.
VAN WERT — The Lincolnview and Wayne Trace girls golf teams competed in the rain-shortened Lady Lancer Invitational at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday.
Wayne Trace took second with a team score of 213 and host Lincolnview finished fourth after totaling 260.
Wayne Trace (213)
Reagan McGarvey 50, Logen Bland 52, Ella Crosby 54, Brenna Parker 57, Tori Young 61.
Lincolnview (260)
Paige Dunn 61, Sydney King 63, Liz Phillips 65, Grace Custer 71.
