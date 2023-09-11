VAN WERT — The Van Wert and Lincolnview boys, as well as the Parkway girls picked up league wins on Monday.
*****
VAN WERT — The Van Wert boys golf team topped Kenton 169-188 in WBL dual match at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday.
Van Wert (169)
Keaton Foster 36, Zach Stoller 44, Sam Houg 44, Brock Stoller 45, Griff McCracken 45, Hayden Dowler 48.
CELINA — The Parkway boys golf team came up short to St. Henry 172-195 in a MAC dual match at the Mercer County Elks on Monday.
Parkway (195)
Evan Kimmel 45, Rylan Lyons 49, Eli Schumm 50, Mason Schumm 51, Lennox Boroff 53, Peyton Pennell 61.
DELPHOS — The Lincolnview boys golf team shot 176 and beat Jefferson (184), Crestview (192) and Ada (219) in an NWC quad match at Delphos Country Club on Monday.
Lincolnview (176)
Luke Bollenbacher 42, Chayse Overholt 42, Nick Evans 46, Jared Jessee 46.
Crestview (192)
Mathew Dealey 40, Logan Schlemmer 49, Aydin Hyitt 51, Trey Skelton 52.
DEFIANCE — The Wayne Trace boys golf team beat Tinora 166-179 in a GMC dual match at Eagle Rock Golf Course on Monday.
Individual scores were not available.
LIMA — The Spencerville boys golf team shot 182 and recorded the fourth best total in an NWC quad match with Allen East (166), Bluffton (176) and Columbus Grove (177) at Tamarac Golf Course on Monday.
CELINA — The Parkway girls golf team edged St. Henry out by one stroke 213-214 in a MAC dual match at the Celina Lynx on Monday.
Parkway (213)
Madison Louth 49, Sarah Sheppard 53, Shay Boroff 54, Addysin Leighner 57, McKenzie Mathewson 57, Breanna Berry 70.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
