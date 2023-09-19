Jackson Evans of Lincolnview dribbles past an Ada defender on Monday night. (Hanna Young/CherryRoad Media)
(Hanna Young/CherryRoad Media)
MIDDLE POINT — The Lincolnview boys soccer team nipped visiting Ada 3-2 in a Northwest Conference match on Monday evening.
The Lancers improved to 4-2-2 overall and 2-0-1 in NWC play with the win. The Bulldog record fell to 2-5-3 overall and 0-2 in NWC action after the defeat.
Senior Jackson Evans, sophomore Gavin Evans and senior Austin Bockrath tallied the Lancer goals.
Bulldog junior Logan Jolliff and senior Carson Gossard netted the Ada goals.
Ada freshman Andrew Allen passed out one assist.
Ada freshman keeper Jacob Rush made nine saves in goal.
Lincolnview plays at winless rival Van Wert (0-8) in a non-league match at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23rd.
