Gavin Evans of Lincolnview goes up for a header against New Knoxville on Tuesday night. (DHI Media/Hanna Young)
(DHI Media/Hanna Young)
MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview soccer played New Knoxville to a draw and the volleyball team picked up a five-set win over Ottoville on Tuesday night.
*****
MIDDLE POINT — The Lincolnview soccer team played New Knoxville to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.
The Lancers (0-2-1) are back in action on Wednesday night against LCC.
MIDDLE POINT — The Lincolnview volleyball team stayed undefeated with a five-set victory over Ottoville on Tuesday night.
Final scores for the match were 25-19, 16-25, 25-22, 15-25 and 15-11.
Emma Bowersock led the way in kills with 12, followed by Ashlyn Price with nine kills to go with 22 assists.
Beth Hughes added five total blocks and four aces, while Allie Miller had a team-high 14 digs.
The Lady Lancers (6-0) are now off until next Tuesday when they'll take on Elida.
