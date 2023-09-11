TIFFIN — Lincolnview competed at the Tiffin Carnival on Saturday afternoon where the boys team placed third and the girls came home with fourth.
Out of the 31-team field, Ottawa Hills took the top spot in the boys meet with 65 points. Maplewood was second with 92 and Lincolnview scored 96 points.
The boys placed two runners in the top 10. Conner Baldauf finished fifth overall with a time of 16:13 and Evan Johns placed ninth in a time of 16:47.
Rounding out the scoring was Kreston Tow in 16th (17:04), Maddox Norton in 30th (17:36) and Kaleb Denman in 36th (17:50).
This was the highest finish at the Tiffin Carnival for the Lincolnview boys in school history.
“The boys continue to compete at a high level," said Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon. "Tiffin is a different course than Columbus Grove and it requires a bit more toughness and focus."
"The boys showed that toughness today and really ran a great team race," continued Langdon. "We still have work to do if we're going to close that gap with the teams just ahead of us. I have no doubt the boys will respond well to this in practice this week.”
Fourth place at the Tiffin Carnival was also the highest finish for the Lincolnview girls in school history.
Just like the boys team, the girls had two runners in the top 10. Brynleigh Moody finished eighth overall in a time of 19:48 and Ava Milligan placed 10th in a time of 20:06.
Rounding out the scoring for the girls was Keira Breese in 38th (21:53), Elyssa Renner in 47th (22:18) and Kendall Hoffman in 51st (22:26).
“The girls displayed some team toughness at Tiffin that will certainly be a stepping stone for the season ahead," said Langdon. "The race wasn't easy today, but they fought hard to put themselves in a position to be successful. This was a big step forward that we need to use as a spring board into the coming weeks.”
Next up for the Lancers is the second annual Grandstand meet on Tuesday at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.
The races begin at 6 p.m. with events for the younger kids and an alumni mile. Junior High races start at 7 p.m. and the High School races begin at 7:30 p.m.
