LV boys xc.jpg

The Lincolnview boys cross country team took home third place the Tiffin Carnival on Saturday. (Photo submitted)

TIFFIN — Lincolnview competed at the Tiffin Carnival on Saturday afternoon where the boys team placed third and the girls came home with fourth.

Out of the 31-team field, Ottawa Hills took the top spot in the boys meet with 65 points. Maplewood was second with 92 and Lincolnview scored 96 points.

