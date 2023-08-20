Jacob Grubb of Lincolnview goes up for a header against Ottoville on Friday night. (DHI Media/Hanna Young)
MIDDLE POINT — Lincolnview's soccer team dropped their season opener on Friday night, while the volleyball team picked up a win in their first game on Saturday.
*****
OTTOVILLE — Lincolnview soccer suffered a 6-0 loss to Ottoville in their "Futbol Friday night" first game of the new year.
The Lancers will be back in action on Thursday at Miller City.
DELPHOS — The Lady Lancers won a five set thriller over St. John's on Saturday in their season opener.
Final scores for the match were 25-20, 15-25, 21-25, 25-18 and 15-13.
Emma Bowersock had 12 kills, Kaylyn Gerold recorded 32 assists and Kara Suever blocked nine balls.
Lincolnview (1-0) returns to the court on Tuesday night at Van Wert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Best trending stories from the week.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.