SPENCERVILLE — You can search and search in the record books for the last time the Bluffton boys soccer program tied or lost a match against a NWC opponent and there won't be an answer.
Their impressive 39-game steak continued on Tuesday night for the Pirates after a late second half goal from Chase Kelly secured the 1-0 victory over Spencerville.
Bluffton’s NWC winning streak stretches all the way back to the league's creation in 2014.
“We get everyone’s best game," said Bluffton head coach Dan Lee. "Spencerville is a physical team, and they gave us everything we could handle. They made us battle and that’s how conference games are meant to be played. We were on our heels tonight."
In Spencerville’s season opener last week, the Cats struggled to build an attack while allowing Miller City to control the pace. The Bearcats reversed that trend on Tuesday night.
"When we challenge, we win more possessions," said Spencerville head coach Josh Van Gorder. "We knew we had to challenge every ball. We lost that a little bit in the second half, but if we challenge more often, we can play better with the ball in space."
Both goalkeepers fought off less than 10 shots apiece throughout the contest. With goose eggs on the scoreboard late in the second half and Bluffton near the brink of their first tie in conference history, the Pirates caught a break.
With 6:58 left, Chase Kelly played a pass from Theo Andreas perfectly into the back of the net to put Bluffton on the board.
“Theo gave me a nice pass and I tried my best to put it in the back of the net," Chase Kelly said. "Our top goal is to win the conference and tonight was a great step in that direction."
"It felt like if we could get one, the game was going to shift our way, but their defense was always there to get a foot on our passes," said Lee. "For Theo to be able to send the ball over to Chase was great. Chase is one of those freshmen that jumps right in and doesn’t miss a beat."
With less than three minutes to play, Spencerville pulled goalkeeper Brennan Lehman out of the net to give the Bearcats an extra attacker.
Lehman brought energy to the attack and the Bearcats were able fire multiple shots into the direction of Pirate keeper Kyle Basil, but he wasn't phased and he continued the shutout in Bluffton’s first win of the season.
"Kyle (Basil) played well. He can be a dominant force for us," said Lee. "Kudos to their keeper (Brennan Lehman). I've never seen a keeper come out with that much time left in the game and he was a dominant force."
"We improved from game one," said Van Gorder. "We were able to scare them tonight. I’m proud of the way our guys represented themselves on the field. They were respectful and fought really hard."
Spencerville returns to the field on Tuesday, Sept 5th against Lincolnview.
