SPENCERVILLE — You can search and search in the record books for the last time the Bluffton boys soccer program tied or lost a match against a NWC opponent and there won't be an answer.

Their impressive 39-game steak continued on Tuesday night for the Pirates after a late second half goal from Chase Kelly secured the 1-0 victory over Spencerville.

