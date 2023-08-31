Jackson Evans.jpg

Jackson Evans of Lincolnview dribbles the ball up the field against LCC on Wednesday night. (DHI Media/Hanna Young)

LIMA — Lincolnview picked up their first win of the season on the pitch in an 8-1 drubbing of LCC on Wednesday night.

Five different Lancers scored in victory including Jackson Evans, Reece Berryman and Gavin Evans who all netted a pair of goals.

