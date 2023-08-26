HAVILAND – In a battle of area rivals, it was visiting Lincolnview who controlled the match and cruised to a straight-set win over Wayne Trace in high school volleyball play Thursday night.
The Lady Lancers took a 25-19 victory in the opening set of the night before following that up with a 25-17 victory in game two. Lincolnview then closed out the match with a 25-19 win in the third set.
Leading the way for the Lady Lancers was junior Ashlyn Price, who totaled a team high 11 kills while fellow junior Emma Bowersock added nine slams.
“I thought the girls were aggressive and we did a good job of keeping the pressure on them,” noted Lancer mentor JaNahn Evans. “This team is a work-in-progress and we are trying to make adjustments on the fly as we have a mixture of experience and youth. I was pretty pleased though with the effort.”
Sophomore Beth Hughes chipped in eight kills for the Lady Lancers and freshman Brooklyn Byrne posted five slams. Junior Allie Miller and Bowersock both recorded two aces with junior Grace Brickner and Price picking up one ace each.
The Lancers got contributions from several players on the roster, which aided the Lincolnview cause.
Price also topped the blue and gold with 17 digs while Miller picked up a dozen and Bowersock had ten. Junior Kaylyn Gerold dished out 22 assists for Lincolnview.
“We are trying to continue to develop our chemistry and learn to work as a team,” continued Evans. “The girls are learning their roles and we just want to continue to improve each night.”
“A key for us is to limit the runs by the opponents,” Evans added. “I thought we did a good job of limiting those stretches and that is something we focus on. Wayne Trace is a good volleyball team and they are just going to keep getting better.”
For the Raiders, it was a disappointing result but head coach Cassidy Posey knows her squad has shown some bright spots in its first week and they will look to build on those.
“I thought we played better tonight than we did Tuesday night,” noted the Raider head coach. “We have areas that we need to improve at but our consistency was much better tonight.”
Sophomore Careen Winans had seven kills to lead the Lady Raiders with junior Harper Myers adding six, including the slam of the night in game two of a Lincolnview hitting error that briefly put Wayne Trace on top 7-6.
Sophomores Torree Sinn and Lexi Moore both added five kills for the Lady Raiders.
“One area we need to get better at is blocking,” Posey continued. “I thought Lincolnview did a better job of playing with intensity and staying at a consistent level throughout the match. We need to match that intensity.”
Seniors Paige Alber and Kaitlin Slade picked up the lone Raider aces of the night while sophomore Caroline Winans picked up 21 digs.
Senior Kacy Hornish also had ten digs with Alber and Hornish recording 13 and 11 digs, respectively.
“We are looking to continue to improve offensively and doing a better job of putting runs together,” commented the Lady Raider mentor. “The girls are working hard and we will look to continue improving.”
