COLUMBUS GROVE — Several area runners competed and turned in strong performances at the Columbus Grove Invitational on Tuesday night.
In the high school boys gray division race, Conner Baldauf took home third place with a time of 16:06.43.
Baldauf's time was a new school record, surpassing Bayley Tow's 2014 mark.
Evan Johns also cracked the top 10 in 9th place with a time of 16:35.85.
Kreston Tow (16th, 16:51), Maddox Norton (29th, 17:28.80), Kaleb Denman (32nd, 17:34.25), Trace Klausing (36th, 17:49) and Kaden Hohman (59th, 19:03.93) rounded out the boys group that placed third overall.
For the girls, Brynleigh Moody (4th, 19:37.49) and Ava Milligan (6th, 19:47.30) both placed inside the top 10.
Keira Breese (20th, 21:10.55), Kassidy Hammons (42nd, 22:06.84) and Harper Reindel (43rd, 22:10.49) rounded out Lincolnview's top five girls.
The Lady Lancers placed fourth at the race.
Kendall Hoffman (44th, 22:13.93), Josie Miller (78th, 24:30.39), Emerson Walker (95th, 25:39.32), Saige Menke (96th, 25:40.99), Olivia Snyder (116th, 27:10.14) and Savhanna Starner (133rd, 29:22.90) completed the group of Lincolnview girls.
The Crestview boys took home eighth place at the Grove Invite.
Lincoln Smith (42nd, 18:09.79), Drayden Hoffman (51st, 18:51.80) and Kale Vinning (63rd, 19:26.34) led the way for the Knights.
Logan Foudy (64th, 19:28.77), Payton Scott (72nd, 19:42.78), Brooks Petrie (105th, 21:39.54) and Caleb Thomas (106th, 21:46.87) completed the Crestview boys runners.
For the girls, Anna Gardner (38th, 21:56.27) and MacKenzie Harting (49th, 22:33.92) finished inside the top 50 and led the team to an 11th place finish.
The rest of the Lady Knights included Kate Sawmiller (60th, 23:24.68), Ava Motycka (110th, 26:25.66), Alexis Flagg (111th, 26:27.43) and Adrieanna Scott (121st, 27:38.96).
The Spencerville boys placed 14th led by the trio of Mitchell Adams (40th, 18:02.53), Tanner Braun (70th, 19:41.28) and Alex Ross (97th, 21:08.67).
Landen Boedicker (121st, 23:48.90), John Holtzapple (122nd, 23:55.17), Alejandro Adams (125th, 24:31.39) and Ayden Briggs (130th, 21:45.18) also competed for the Bearcats.
A trio of Spencerville girls finished the race as idividuals. That group included Katelynn Braun (90th, 25:28.08), Nadia Ricker (124th, 27:59.53) and Shannon Shaffer (145th, 32:52.17)
In the varsity boys red division, Van Wert came away with third place.
Owen Scott (2nd, 16:06.87) finished as runner up, while both Drew Laudick (16th, 17:04.61) and John Kramer (19th, 17:07.66) placed inside the top 20.
Rylan Miller (30th, 17:36.33), Johan Gemmer (52nd, 18:15.25), Harrison Sloan (54th, 18:20.10) and Noah Spath (98th, 19:48.19) rounded out the boys runners.
The girls team took home 10th place.
Alyssa Knittle (36th, 22:20.04), Noelle Byrum (45th, 22:43.18) and Lexi Deitemeyer (47th, 22:49.82) were Van Wert's first three runners.
Lizzie Spath (51st, 23:07.47), Brenna Kimmet (95th, 26:17.72), Ava Sealscott (128th, 30:18.09), Katie Kramer (129th, 30:18.68) and Chloe Dettrow (148th, 34:28.69) rounded out the group of Lady Cougars.
