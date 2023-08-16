VAN WERT — The Wayne Trace girls shot 219 and topped Lincolnview (239) and Shawnee (262) in a tri match at Willow Bend Country Club on Wednesday night.
Wayne Trace (219)
Ella Crosby 50, Logen Bland 54, Reagan McGarvey 57, Brenna Parker 58, Keegan Hohman 60.
Lincolnview (239)
Liz Phillips 57, Paige Dunn 59, Eme Renner 59, Sydney King 64.
Shawnee (262)
Kylie Larimore 63, Kaley Cotrell 67, Rachel Clymer 68, Claire Bender 70.
